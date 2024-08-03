Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova: How Much is the Combined Net Worth of the Czech Star Couple?

Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova have captured the tennis world’s attention by winning the mixed doubles gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. Their victory is particularly special as it’s rare for a romantically linked couple to achieve such a prestigious honor together in International tennis.

Katerina Siniakova & Tomas Machac after winning the gold medal in mixed doubles for Czech Republic. Safe to say they’re back together. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/97Xxa3Ipb4 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 2, 2024

They had announced their break up earlier this year. However, social media has been abuzz with speculation about the current romantic status of Machac and Siniakova, given their recent PDA at the Olympics. But the pair has kept things ambiguous.

In any case, let us take a look at their net worth in the wake of their victory.

Tomas Machac’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million. He has been professional tennis player since 2017 and hails from Beroun, Czech Republic.

The 23-year-old represents his home country of Czech Republic in International tournaments and has amassed a total career prize money of $763,635. Machac’s sponsors include brands like Wilson (for his rackets) and Nike (for his sportswear).

Katerina Siniakova, on the other hand, boasts a higher net worth. As of 2024, Siniakova’s net worth is estimated to be around $12 million. She is also 5 years older than Machac.

Most of her wealth comes from her tennis career, particularly her success in doubles. She has earned over $1 million in prize money and has also benefited from endorsements and sponsorships.

The story of Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova is not just about their impressive tennis achievements but also about their successful off-court endeavors. They feature on the list of sports couples who hold a high combined net worth.

At the post-victory news conference, Machac rolled his eyes when asked if they were still a couple. Siniakova, chuckling, responded that their personal life is private and that they enjoy keeping everyone guessing. Machac added that their relationship status is a “top secret.”

Their playful answers hint that the two might have re-entered into a relationship. However, there’s no doubt that they make a tremendous pair on the tennis court.