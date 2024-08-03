mobile app bar

Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova: How Much is the Combined Net Worth of the Czech Star Couple?

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova: How Much is the Combined Net Worth of the Czech Star Couple?

© Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova have captured the tennis world’s attention by winning the mixed doubles gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. Their victory is particularly special as it’s rare for a romantically linked couple to achieve such a prestigious honor together in International tennis.

They had announced their break up earlier this year. However, social media has been abuzz with speculation about the current romantic status of Machac and Siniakova, given their recent PDA at the Olympics. But the pair has kept things ambiguous. 

In any case, let us take a look at their net worth in the wake of their victory.

Tomas Machac’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million. He has been professional tennis player since 2017 and hails from Beroun, Czech Republic. 

The 23-year-old represents his home country of Czech Republic in International tournaments and has amassed a total career prize money of $763,635. Machac’s sponsors include brands like Wilson (for his rackets) and Nike (for his sportswear).

Katerina Siniakova, on the other hand, boasts a higher net worth. As of 2024, Siniakova’s net worth is estimated to be around $12 million. She is also 5 years older than Machac.

Most of her wealth comes from her tennis career, particularly her success in doubles. She has earned over $1 million in prize money and has also benefited from endorsements and sponsorships.

The story of Tomas Machac and Katerina Siniakova is not just about their impressive tennis achievements but also about their successful off-court endeavors. They feature on the list of sports couples who hold a high combined net worth. 

At the post-victory news conference, Machac rolled his eyes when asked if they were still a couple. Siniakova, chuckling, responded that their personal life is private and that they enjoy keeping everyone guessing. Machac added that their relationship status is a “top secret.”

Their playful answers hint that the two might have re-entered into a relationship. However, there’s no doubt that they make a tremendous pair on the tennis court.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article