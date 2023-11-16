Hubert Hurkacz Joins Rare List of Players For Unique ATP Finals Feat

Hubert Hurkacz was called up for the ATP Finals recently after Stefanos Tsitsipas retired from the tournament due to a back injury. There were doubts about the Greek star’s fitness coming into the tournament. However, Tsitsipas decided to play in the ATP Finals before withdrawing during his game against Holger Rune.

Hurkacz was the first choice replacement for the ATP Finals and has been drawn in to participate in the prestigious event. The World No.9 Pole has enjoyed a great season in 2023 where he won two titles and accumulated $3,652,676 in prize money. The Polish star won the Shanghai Masters and made it to the final of the Swiss indoors. Alongside that, the 26-year-old progressed to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters recently.

At the time of writing this report, Hubert Hurkacz was in action against Novak Djokovic, leading 4-3 in the first set. This will be his only match in the tournament. However, the Pole will play a role in determining the outcome of the group, as he can cause an upset with a win over Djokovic. However, Hubert Hurkacz has never beaten Novak Djokovic and has a 0-6 win-loss record against him.

Like Hubert Hurkacz, there have been other occasions in the past when players ranked outside the top 8 have filled in as an injury replacement. The players have enjoyed participating in the prestigious tournament, out of nowhere.

Cameron Norrie was the last to do so before Hubert Hurkacz in 2021

After injuries to Matteo Berrettini and Stefanos Tsitsipas, the British No. 1 was rewarded with an entry into the Finals as a second alternate. Noorie had a brilliant 2021 campaign, winning 50 matches and his first ATP championship at Indian Wells. These good performances rose Norrie to number 12 in the rankings. But Norrie suffered defeats against Casper Ruud and Novak Djokovic during the round robin stage of the ATP Finals, ending his semi-final hopes.

Pablo Carreno Busta replaced Rafael Nadal in 2017

Pablo Carreno Busta was drawn in as a replacement for the injured World No.1 Rafael Nadal during the ATP Finals 2017. The Spaniard came in after his fellow countryman pulled up after losing to David Goffin in three sets. Busta lost both his matches during the ATP Finals 2017, first against Dominic Thiem and second against eventual winner Grigor Dimitrov.

Taylor Fritz beat Rafael Nadal in place of Carlos Alcaraz

Taylor Fritz came in as an injury replacement for Carlos Alcaraz before the start of the ATP Finals 2022. The American won his debut match against Rafael Nadal in what was his first win over a top 3 player. Fritz then lost against Casper Ruud but defeated Félix Auger-Aliassime in the round robin to qualify for the semifinals. But Novak Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz to end his campaign.

Fernando Gonzalez replaced Andre Agassi in 2005

Fernando Gonzalez was drawn into the ATP Finals as the first replacement after an injury to Andre Agassi. González defeated Mariano Puerta to become the first Chilean to win a Masters match. However, he lost to Gastón Gaudio which prevented him from reaching the semifinals and ending the year ranked eleventh.

Radek Stephanek was no match to Roger Federer in 2008, will Hubert Hurkacz suffer the same feat against Novak Djokovic?

Radek Stephanek participated as an alternate in the ATP Finals in 2008. Andy Roddick was injured before the second match and Stephanek was called in as the replacement when he was vacationing in Thailand. Stephanek faced Roger Federer and Simon Gilles in the round robins, and lost both the matches. Hurkacz’s task against Djokovic seems to be what Stephanek had against the then nearly invincible Federer.