Carlos Alcaraz Labels American ‘One of the Best Players in the World Without a Doubt’

After a run of 14 consecutive wins, Carlos Alcaraz’s dream run was snapped at Toronto. Tommy Paul defeated Alcaraz in what was a huge upset at the Rogers Cup 2023. The World Number 1 was an overwhelming favorite to win the match, but the American had other ideas. However, even after a defeat, the Spaniard remained upbeat and heaped praise on Paul, calling him “one of the best players in the world.”

Advertisement

This was a repeat of last years result when Tommy Paul beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 in the same tournament. This lose would be a tough pill to swallow for Alcaraz who would have looked to build on his triumph at Wimbledon with another title at the Rogers Cup. The Spaniard has vowed to take this lose in his stride and learn from it.

Carlos Alcaraz has immense respect for Tommy Paul

Having survived a scare in the last round against Hubert Hurkacz , Alcaraz was found out by Tommy Paul in the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup. Top-seeded Alcaraz was unable to escape his poor form at the tournament and eventually lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to the world number 14. Alcaraz was frustrated for the whole match and was constantly talking to himself in what was an unpleasant evening for the 20 year old.

Advertisement

Alcaraz was gracious in defeat and was full of praise for his American counterpart and said the matches against Paul are always very difficult. He applauded Paul’s ability to adapt and being a tough a player to beat across all surfaces.

“You know, the matches that we have played has been really tough ones, you know, last year in Miami and this one. He’s a really solid player. Has great talent, great shots. You know, he’s really, really fast as well. So he’s one of the best players in the world right now. There’s no doubt about it. So he’s really tough on every surface. I mean, he’s a mix of everything. It makes him really, really tough.”

Alcaraz admitted to not being at his best form throughout the Rogers Cup and promised to try and get back to his best before his title defense at the US Open.

What’s next for Alcaraz and Paul?

Carlos Alcaraz will have Cincinnati Masters to look forward to now, as he steps up his preparation for the all important US Open. Alcaraz could potentially face Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and set up a blockbuster clash with Novak Djokovic in the final, in what would a perfect rehearsal for the US Open 2023.

Meanwhile for Tommy Paul a semi final against Jannik Sinner awaits, as the Italian defeated Gael Monfils to secure a place in the top-4 at Toronto.

Advertisement

Tommy Paul now has a 2-1 head-to-head record against Alcaraz and not many players could boast that. The American and the Spaniard would be looking forward to the US Open 2023, where they could face each other again, this time at a Grand Slam.