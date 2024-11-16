“Watch You Play Tennis Half-Naked Bro!”: When Logan Paul Left Nick Kyrgios in Splits on 2023 Podcast Together

‘We all love Nick Kyrgios!’ That’s what Logan Paul exclaimed in the recent episode of his podcast Impaulsive. Logan was in conversation with Mike Tyson, who also said that Kyrgios is an exciting player to watch. No surprise then that Kyrgios is a huge Logan fan and might want to have a podcast again with him, like they did back in mid-2023.

Kyrgios told Logan and the other panelists that he was an avid watcher of the podcast. The Australian naturally delighted them with such kind words but what he said after that, cracked them up. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist added rather explicitly that he would watch the podcast on TikTok ‘half naked in bed’.

Logan showed his sense of humor to respond to that. He claimed that he was half-naked every time he saw Kyrgios play tennis. That comment showed the camaraderie the duo share as the mercurial Aussie took the comment sportingly as part of the banter. The conversation went –

Kyrgios: “It’s just crazy. I’m not supposed to be here. I can’t believe I’m doing this right now to be honest. “I’d watch you guys on TikTok in my bed like half naked in my bed. And now I’m sitting here.” Paul: “F**king weird bro. You know that’s funny because we watch you play tennis half-naked bro!”

In the podcast, Kyrgios also spoke about being hungover at Wimbledon 2019 after losing to Rafael Nadal. He wasn’t able to deal with the loss and the way he lost to the 2-time champion. The Australian bravely admitted that he needed therapy from a psychiatrist to do so after having a night out in London.

It was one of the most candid podcasts Kyrgios was part of. He also spoke about his 2022 Wimbledon loss to Djokovic in the final extensively and admitted that he wasn’t in the present and didn’t take the rest of the final as seriously as he should have.

Kyrgios felt it was his best chance to grab a Slam. However, he claimed that winning a Majors is ‘nearly impossible’ for any player because of having to go through the grind of playing best-of-5 matches and repeat the same thing seven times in a row.

Kyrgios has many people from other sports and walks of life as his fans apart from Logan and Tyson, due to his huge popularity outside Australia.

Kyrgios has an impressive list of people as his fans

Apart from Logan, Kyrgios is also close to Jake Paul, his brother and the MMA superstar. Jake defeated Tyson in the Netflix bout on Friday evening, an event which Kyrgios attended. At the US Open 2024, Kyrgios played tennis with actor Ben Stiller on the court at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Aussie is also a hit among other artists like Rainn Wilson. Other big names like life coach Jay Shetty, journalist Jemele Hill and chef Gordon Ramsay, know him and have given interviews to him. Once an archrival, Piers Morgan, the British journalist, has warmed up to Kyrgios as well.

The tennis star is set to have more supporters on his comeback to the court, which could help the game’s popularity.