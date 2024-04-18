Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Morgan Riddle Unafraid of ‘WAG’ Tag, Reveals BMW Open 2024 Plans in Unique Style

American influencer Morgan Riddle has been in the limelight more than ever, after she started dating American tennis player Taylor Fritz. She met Fritz on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2020 and they have been together for nearly 4 years. In her latest Instagram update, Morgan Riddle talked about her stay in Munich. Her boyfriend Taylor Fritz is playing at the BMW Open 2024 being held in the German city currently. Riddle took to her Instagram story and talked about the various things she plans to do in the Bavarian city.

Below that, she also wrote the names of the many restaurants in the city and the most special dishes to eat in each of them respectively. Here is a part of her supposed plan for doing touristy stuff in Munich –

“Nymphenburg Palace, Btw World, Eisbachwelle, Marienplatz – heart of old square Munich, Fruhlingfest on 4/22, Shopping at oberpollinger – big department store, Top floor of lodenfrey and look at drindls, Shopping on maximillianstrasse, Lenbacchaus art museum, Alter Peter – observation deck, Best areas – schwabing maxvorstadt, alte binakothek, Weiner Platz (small shops shopping’s) – historical market square.”

Riddle also shared the long list of restaurants in Munich. Here are a few of them:

“Augustiner am platzl – Munich’s oldest, independent brewery, apple strudel with vanilla sauce from rischart, burger and lobster bank, Rocca Riviera – miditerranean restaurant, George’s Prime – steak and raw bar, The Grill, Rootine, Pinakothek, COCO, Chez Fritz, etc.”

Morgan Riddle revealing her plans could be taken as a big surprise since normally a professional tennis player’s partner would either post their own photos or videos of their activities or not inform fans before hand as to where are they most likely to be, perhaps due to safety issues. But with such a post, Riddle has admirably shown that she isn’t someone who is pressurised with the ‘WAG’ tag put on her and that she is bold and independent enough to post whatever she feels is right and travel uninhibited.

Riddle has travelled to many parts of the world because of Fritz’s demanding schedule. Her experiences are well documented and perhaps, she felt this is a new way of being a travel influencer to her fans and others looking to go around Munich.

According to People, Morgan Riddle was earlier the media director for the company ‘Love Your Melon’ before she met Taylor Fritz. After they started dating, she quit her job and adapted her schedule around his. Her social media content started booming after that, with videos and posts on Instagram and TikTok.

Most recently, she made it on the cover of the New York Times Style, with the tagline – ‘The Most Famous Woman in Men’s Tennis’. She was sitting on a couch with Taylor Fritz leaning towards her. Her posts are now mostly filled with tennis content on Instagram.

Taylor Fritz and his BMW Open 2024 campaign

Taylor Fritz is aiming to perform better on clay after crashing out of the first round in the men’s singles competition at the Monte Carlo Masters. In the BMW Open in Munich, Fritz won his first round match against Alejandro Moro Canas of Spain, 6-3, 6-1. The match was taking place on the Centre Court of the MTTC Iphitos, Munich. He will next take on Jack Draper of the UK in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The match is streaming live on the Tennis Channel and Sky Sports in the US and the UK respectively. Taylor Fritz and Alejandro Moro Canas were playing each other for the first time ever on Thursday.

Taylor Fritz’s clay court record is less than decent enough. He was the semi-finalist in the 2018 Houston Open, which remains his best result in an event on clay so far. But Fritz is expected to have a good run in the BMW Open 2024, although he could run into his Monte Carlo Masters 2024 men’s doubles partner, Holger Rune at some stage. That would be a mouthwatering clash.