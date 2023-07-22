Carlos Alcaraz Says He Is ‘Tired but Very Happy’ To Entertain Crowd Following Hopman Cup Defeat

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates a point against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., Saturday, March 18, 2023.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz took to the tennis courts post his Wimbledon triumph in the Hopman Cup. However, although he won his match against David Goffin for Spain, he couldn’t guide them to victory. He won his singles match 4-6, 6-4, (10-8), but Belgium ended up winning the tie 2-1 by taking the deciding match of mixed doubles.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old told reflected on the match and gave an insight on his thoughts. Alcaraz mentioned that he is tired after the euphoric two weeks he had at the Wimbledon Championships. Although the youngster is feeling fatigue, he was happy to be in action on the clay courts.

Carlos Alcaraz Is Happy To Entertain

The two-time Grand Slam champion represented his nation at the Hopman Cup qualifiers which took place in Nice, France. In the opening match, Elise Mertens beat Rebeka Masarova 7-6(3), 2-6, (10-5), which gave Belgium the lead. After that, Carlos won his match against Goffin only to lose the mixed doubles match later.

Advertisement

Although Alcaraz ended up on the losing side of the tie, he was happy in the manner he performed. He was thrilled that fans enjoyed the atmosphere. He stated,

“I have tried to play at a good level and show a good tennis to make you enjoy. I’m a little tired, but I’m very happy to be able to play here. It hasn’t been easy, it’s been a tough game, but I’m very happy to go back to a clay court.”

Alcaraz and Djokovic To Meet Again Soon?

The Spaniard is going to be competing at the Rogers Cup in Toronto next month. It’s time for the season to shift towards the hard courts. As the final Grand Slam of the season, the US Open, is approaching players will look to tune their game to the hard surface.

This could be an opportunity of Novak Djokovic to seek his revenge over the World No. 1. The Serb has confirmed he will be competing at this venue as he looks to end the season on a high note. With both of them being the top seeds, there could be a possible meeting in the final.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChrisHammer180/status/1680631311029903364?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As both of them are so closely poised in the rankings, the manner in how they perform could have an impact on the rankings leading up to the US Open 2023. Since Djokovic wasn’t able to compete last season, he will look to make a statement.