Nick Kyrgios Gets Creative in Approving His Girlfriend Costeen Hatzi’s Sizzling Dress

Nick Kyrgios is arguably one of the most active amongst all players on social media. The Australian player is currently back home recovering from his knee and wrist injuries. And recently, he has made headlines for his take on several issues on tennis.

Kyrgios, who is likely to fall outside the top 100 of the ATP rankings soon, is believed to be enjoying his personal life more than ever before. He is serious about 23-year-old social media influencer and model, Costeen Hatzi who is often seen accompanying the sportsperson in his public appearances and tennis matches alike. Hatzi’s post on Tuesday made Kyrgios react in a way which has gone viral.

Costeen Hatzi ups her fashion game, Nick Kyrgios is clearly smitten

Costeen Hatzi’s posts on Instagram have more often than not being liked by Nick Kyrgios as well as has had romantic, sweet comments by the Australian star. On this instance, Hatzi showed off an expensive dress that she wore perhaps during a fashion event in Greece.

Kyrgios responded with a GIF in which he himself was seen getting shocked at some incident that happened in a tennis match he was watching at a court. Hatzi’s post has got nearly 4,000 likes while Kyrgios’ comment on it has got 41 likes so far.

Kyrgios mentions Hatzi while defending potential Saudi Arabian investment in tennis

Nick Kyrgios was recently furious at Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina. Kasatkina had given Kyrgios’ example, indirectly calling him money hungry for supporting calls for the Saudi Arabian government looking to invest in the ATP and WTA Tours. The player, who is homosexual, called out the country for their women’s and LGBT rights policies amongst other contentious humanitarian issues.

In response, Kyrgios took his anger onto social media and claimed that his girlfriend felt absolutely safe and had a good time in Saudi Arabia when they last visited the country. Kyrgios and Kasatkina both got slammed for their conflicting opinions, with the Australian accused mainly of using Cotzi to defend his viewpoint and influence people to support the Saudi move. While another section of fans did not find anything wrong with Kyrgios mentioning Hatzi’s name to make a point, considering the fact that many other countries also have issues of their own.