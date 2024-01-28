Where Can You Buy Jannik Sinner’s Nike Shoes That He Wore In His Australian Open Final Win?

As he lifted his first Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open, Jannik Sinner’s Nike shoes have grabbed the attention of many watchers. Emerging on top after a five-set battle with Daniil Medvedev, the Italian’s incredible tennis has also drawn focus to his footwear.

Having joined Nike’s massive stable in 2019 on a bumper 10-year contract, Sinner donned their Nike Zoom Zero for many years. Even as the range was discontinued, the sportswear giant continued to manufacture custom-made pairs for him. They included elements of their more modern designs, like the Nike Zoom Vapor series, into his shoes.

Despite sticking to that range for a long time, he sported a different pair at the 2024 Australian Open. Jannik Sinner’s Nike shoes in Melbourne are the Nike Air Zoom Vapor 2 Pro. While the newly-crowned Australian Open champion’s exact make is not available to the public, fans can purchase a general version on the official Nike website. Available in sizes from 6 to 15 and in various colour options, the sneakers start retailing from $130. Physical stores also sell the pair widely.

Fans in Europe can purchase the shoe from €139 onwards on third-party websites. Tennis Pro is currently offering a free pair of socks with any purchase of Nike’s 2024 collection. Jannik Sinner’s Nike shoes are part of this series, hence patrons can avail of this freebie.

Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev despite losing the first two sets to grab his maiden Grand Slam title. He mounted an immense comeback as the Russian seemed fatigued. Interest in the shoe is sure to shoot up further. The 2024 Australian Open triumph is just the first step as Sinner aims to establish a dominant presence on the ATP Tour in 2024 after a breakthrough in 2023.