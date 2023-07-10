Carlos Alcaraz vs Rafael Nadal: Who Has Better Records at the Age of 20?

Carlos Alcaraz is taking the 2023 Wimbledon Championships by storm, having made it to the Round of 16 so far. The World No.1 is set to take on 2021 finalist, Italy’s Matteo Berrettini on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals. Many are tipping the Spaniard to win the title, with Novak Djokovic as the favorite from the other side of the draw.

Advertisement

As Alcaraz hails from Spain, there is bound to be an increase in comparisons with the legendary Rafael Nadal. Nadal, who is missing in action since the Australian Open earlier this year, has otherwise smashed one record after another, having some special moments at SW19 as well. Both the players have shown incredible agility and stamina, so it would be interesting to see how they stack up against each other, if Alcaraz’s current age of 20 years 67 days is taken into account.

Has Carlos Alcaraz topped Rafael Nadal in several aspects?

Rafael Nadal’s 2 major breakthrough moments on the ATP Tour came in 2004 as an 18-year-old. Firstly, he won his first men’s singles title at the Prokom Open in August that year. He followed that up by powering his country, Spain to a Davis Cup win by beating the World No.2, Andy Roddick on clay in the final singles match.

Advertisement

While Nadal was 18 years 70 days old when he first burst onto the scene, Carlos Alcaraz remarkably bagged his first ATP Title at the age of 18 years 81 days. The rising star won the Croatian Open in July 2021, beating Richard Gasquet in the final.

However, Alcaraz was quicker than Nadal to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal, achieving his superlative feat in 2021 at the US Open. That was his 4th Grand Slam appearance. On the other hand, it took Nadal 5 Grand Slam appearances and getting to nearly the age of 19 to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal, which was not surprisingly at the French Open 2005. And the rest they say is history as the Spanish veteran went on to clinch the coveted Roland Garros title.

Carlos Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title at the age of 19 years 160 days, which is not too far from Rafael Nadal’s feat. He beat Casper Ruud in the US Open 2022 final, in his 8th Grand Slam appearance. Where Alcaraz perhaps took inspiration from Nadal is to master the hard courts, which the latter himself took more time to do.

The major factor that would most probably go in Rafael Nadal’s favor is that he had another year to reach the 20 years 67 days landmark. During this period, he won another French Open title as well as made it to the finals of the Wimbledon for the first time ever. By then, he had notched up a total of 17 ATP titles, with his 2005 season being considered as one of the greatest ever for any teenager on the Tour till date.

When it comes to Carlos Alcaraz, he has 11 ATP titles to his name but managed to become the youngest World No.1 of all time at merely the age of 19. Much to his credit, he also won a grass court title just after turning 20. Co-incidentally, Nadal could achieve both of those feats only after turning 22. It perhaps shows the difference of competitive levels across both the eras.

Advertisement

It would be fair to say that should Alcaraz go on to win the Wimbledon on Sunday, he would definitely match Nadal’s prowess at his age and yet, create his own niche because of his versatility of winning across all surfaces. Although the Spanish youngster would become the ideal successor arguably whenever he wins the French Open someday.

Carlos Alcaraz’s diet: Spaniard reveals his favorite ‘cheat food’

In a recent interview with ATP Tour, Carlos Alcaraz admitted that ahead of every match, he makes sure to have a plate of sushi to feel light. However, when asked about his favorite ‘guilty pleasures’ in food, he had no qualms in saying that hamburgers and pizzas top that list, especially when he is not in a strict diet phase. While Alcaraz believes that he happily eats what is put in his plate, his appetite is the biggest amongst his family and friends, something he gets poked for a lot.

About his pre and post match diet, Carlos Alcaraz added that besides sushi, he consumes a full plate of mixed gluten-free pasta with cocoa cream called Ambrosia. Apart from that, his favorites are a bar with dates, egg whites and guarana in it. If there is one food that Alcaraz would love to have often and does so whenever he is back home, it is kebabs.