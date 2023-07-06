Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Co-Own One Special Day at Wimbledon, Here’s How!

Jul 6, 2008; London, ENGLAND; Rafael Nadal (ESP) poses with the championship trophy after defeating Roger Federer (left with runner up trophy) in the mens finals of the 2008 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club. Nadal defeated Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (8), 9-7. Mandatory Credit: Alan Grieves/GEPA via USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have redefined the sport of tennis in their unique ways of approaching the game, yet remarkably similar consistency levels. While Federer was the first to reach the previously unthinkable 20 Grand Slam titles mark in men’s singles tennis, Nadal was the first to break his record at the Australian Open 2022. Their rivalry dominated the game and took it to the next level amongst global audiences from the mid-2000s till the end of the 2010s decade.

When it comes to the Wimbledon Championships, the duo raised the levels of competitiveness in the unforgettable 2008 final, which Nadal came out on top of. Few can forget how the Spaniard lifted the trophy in famously fading light as the match swung arguably more than a pendulum ever could for nearly 5 hours. From that moment to Federer finishing his career playing doubles alongside his ‘biggest rival’, it is safe to say that the duo have had an enviable journey. They can take joy from the fact that they have something else in common as well.

Roger Federer wins Wimbledon for first time on July 6, 2003

July 6 will go down as historic in the annals of the Wimbledon Championships. This is because of two separate instances involving Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Beginning from the year 2003, it was a Sunday that Roger Federer will always remember.

Federer had defeated Australia’s Mark Philippoussis in the final in straight sets to begin a memorable run at the Championships. Such was the Swiss legend’s dominance on the court that he just dropped one set on the way to win the title, having beaten the likes of Mardy Fish, Feliciano Lopez and Andy Roddick as well. Co-incidentally, 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Federer’s achievement. As a result, the Wimbledon organizers made a special film on Roger Federer, highlighting his best moments from the tournament. The film was viewed by millions across the globe with Federer himself accepting an invite to attend the tribute in the Royal Box, being seated alongside the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

The 2003 win also marked the first Grand Slam win for Federer out of his 20. He went on win for 5 years in a row at the iconic Centre Court and 8 titles overall, a record which stands till date. However, come 2008 and the former World No.1 was ‘stunned’ by Rafael Nadal, who was just known as a clay court specialist then. Nadal had previously lost 2 Wimbledon finals to Federer, i.e. in 2006 and 2007 respectively, despite being extremely competitive.

Rafael Nadal Wimbledon 2008 win turns 15 this year

July 6, 2008 was the date when Nadal created some history and a place of his own in the hearts of the SW19 regulars as well as fans around the world. Although the odds were stacked against him, the Spanish superstar rose to the occasion with some magical moments that made him win a lot of points that mattered the most. He seemed to have channelized his French Open avatar at the All England Club and learnt from his mistakes in 2006 and 2007. Even today, many pundits and enthusiasts call the 2008 final the best-ever to be played on the surface across all events.

While it was Rafael Nadal’s 5th Grand Slam title, this Wimbledon win was considered a watershed moment of his career. Prior to that, no Spaniard had earlier won the Wimbledon title apart from Manuel Santana. Clay court specialists from around the world have famously struggled at Wimbledon, but Nadal was the first of this generation to break that myth. The win also paved the way for not only making the Federer vs Nadal rivalry extremely special, but to make Nadal believe that he can win Grand Slams consistently on any surface.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion also went on to lift the trophy in 2010, which is till date considered his best-ever year on the Tour for winning 3 out of 4 Slams and many titles. To sum it all up perfectly, here is a fun fact. Nadal had just turned 22 a month prior to winning the 2008 Championship, while Federer was to turn 22 in 2 months time back in 2003. This proves that greatness indeed begins young, especially in tennis.