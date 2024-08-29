mobile app bar

Casper Ruud Trolls Emma Raducanu After Paying Tribute to Andy Murray With Epic Point

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Casper Ruud Trolls Emma Raducanu After Paying Tribute to Andy Murray With Epic Point

Casper Ruud Image
Credits: X (@Olly_Tennis_)

In what’s already being hailed as the point of the tournament, Casper Ruud delivered an absolute showstopper during his intense clash with Gaël Monfils. The scene was set in the tiebreaker of the fourth set, with Ruud leading two sets to one and the score tied at 6-6.

Ruud was serving for the match, but Monfils wasn’t going down without a fight. What followed was a jaw-dropping rally that had everyone on the edge of their seats.


Monfils was hammering the ball with everything he had, pushing Ruud to the absolute limit. It looked like Monfils had the point in the bag, but Ruud had other plans.

In a moment that stunned both him and the crowd, Ruud sprinted across the court and pulled off an incredible forehand pass shot that left everyone—including Ruud himself—wondering how on earth he managed it.

Ruud took to social media after the match, captioning his post in a way that seemed to serve two purposes: a nod to Andy Murray, known for his iconic forehand pass shots, and a subtle jab at Emma Raducanu. 

Indeed, Ruud’s running cross-court forehand pass could easily remind any tennis lover about the 3-time Grand Slam winner, who just retired recently at the Olympics 2024.


For those who missed it, Raducanu recently made headlines by claiming that Murray wouldn’t be missed after his retirement. She didn’t mean any harm by it, some fans even agreed with her take, but there are always a few bitter hardcore fans who scrutinise everything.

Ruud, known for his subtle yet sharp sense of humor, couldn’t resist such a perfect opportunity. His post quickly drew reactions from fans as some of them pointed out the Raducanu angle.

Casper Ruud dazzling the crowd with his skills as usual pic.twitter.com/Prxrn5yPQw

Leaving the Raducanu comments aside, the tennis world has been praising Ruud for the spectacular match that him and Monfils put up for the crowd. Making it worth every penny for the crowd, which enjoyed $23 Honey Deuce drinks.

With his performance, Ruud also buried the ghosts of 2023 and his understated confidence in himself even got Nick Kyrgios buzzing.

Ruud wins new fan in Kyrgios at US Open 2024

After the match, Casper Ruud didn’t just bask in the glory of that epic point—he also reflected on the significance of the win.

In the post-match interview, Ruud was asked the following:

“I just wanted to remind you, On 28th of August, 2023.. this court.. 2nd round.. 4th match of the day.. you lost in 5 sets. You come back tonight on the same date and same court and same match of the day and won. Was that on your mind at all?”

Ruud admitted that last year’s five-set loss on the same court, at the same stage of the tournament, was something that stuck with him. 

“Yeah, it was. It was a tough five-setter last year. So I wanted to get my revenge. It was a different player, of course, today. That loss kind of stung a bit, obviously with the result from 2022. I reached the final and I was nowhere near defending that. So I lost in the 2nd round. I’ll always have good memories coming back here but a few tough losses as well. That was one of them. Luckily, I avenged it tonight.”

Seeing that answer, Kyrgios, who is never one to hold back his opinions, tweeted in reply and called it ‘real talk’. 


With a spectacular point, a sweet revenge, and a new fan in Kyrgios, Ruud’s US Open campaign is off to a thrilling start. As he moves forward, all eyes will be on whether he can keep up this momentum and make another deep run at Flushing Meadows.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these