Casper Ruud Trolls Emma Raducanu After Paying Tribute to Andy Murray With Epic Point

In what’s already being hailed as the point of the tournament, Casper Ruud delivered an absolute showstopper during his intense clash with Gaël Monfils. The scene was set in the tiebreaker of the fourth set, with Ruud leading two sets to one and the score tied at 6-6.

Ruud was serving for the match, but Monfils wasn’t going down without a fight. What followed was a jaw-dropping rally that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

SIDE TO SIDE! Casper Ruud, are you serious? ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/SdJHx68GJv — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2024



Monfils was hammering the ball with everything he had, pushing Ruud to the absolute limit. It looked like Monfils had the point in the bag, but Ruud had other plans.

In a moment that stunned both him and the crowd, Ruud sprinted across the court and pulled off an incredible forehand pass shot that left everyone—including Ruud himself—wondering how on earth he managed it.

Ruud took to social media after the match, captioning his post in a way that seemed to serve two purposes: a nod to Andy Murray, known for his iconic forehand pass shots, and a subtle jab at Emma Raducanu.

Indeed, Ruud’s running cross-court forehand pass could easily remind any tennis lover about the 3-time Grand Slam winner, who just retired recently at the Olympics 2024.

A tribute point to @andy_murray , you’re missed over here!‍♂️‍♂️‍➡️ https://t.co/bLP22thxIq — Casper Ruud (@CasperRuud98) August 29, 2024



For those who missed it, Raducanu recently made headlines by claiming that Murray wouldn’t be missed after his retirement. She didn’t mean any harm by it, some fans even agreed with her take, but there are always a few bitter hardcore fans who scrutinise everything.

Ruud, known for his subtle yet sharp sense of humor, couldn’t resist such a perfect opportunity. His post quickly drew reactions from fans as some of them pointed out the Raducanu angle.

Leaving the Raducanu comments aside, the tennis world has been praising Ruud for the spectacular match that him and Monfils put up for the crowd. Making it worth every penny for the crowd, which enjoyed $23 Honey Deuce drinks.

With his performance, Ruud also buried the ghosts of 2023 and his understated confidence in himself even got Nick Kyrgios buzzing.

Ruud wins new fan in Kyrgios at US Open 2024

After the match, Casper Ruud didn’t just bask in the glory of that epic point—he also reflected on the significance of the win.

In the post-match interview, Ruud was asked the following:

“I just wanted to remind you, On 28th of August, 2023.. this court.. 2nd round.. 4th match of the day.. you lost in 5 sets. You come back tonight on the same date and same court and same match of the day and won. Was that on your mind at all?”

Ruud admitted that last year’s five-set loss on the same court, at the same stage of the tournament, was something that stuck with him.

“Yeah, it was. It was a tough five-setter last year. So I wanted to get my revenge. It was a different player, of course, today. That loss kind of stung a bit, obviously with the result from 2022. I reached the final and I was nowhere near defending that. So I lost in the 2nd round. I’ll always have good memories coming back here but a few tough losses as well. That was one of them. Luckily, I avenged it tonight.”

Seeing that answer, Kyrgios, who is never one to hold back his opinions, tweeted in reply and called it ‘real talk’.

Ruud going under the radar…… how times have turned, I really enjoy watching his tennis. Real talk ️ https://t.co/xtXGADflmD — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 29, 2024



With a spectacular point, a sweet revenge, and a new fan in Kyrgios, Ruud’s US Open campaign is off to a thrilling start. As he moves forward, all eyes will be on whether he can keep up this momentum and make another deep run at Flushing Meadows.