Chris Evert Reacts to Carlos Alcaraz’s Viral 2015 Video on Social Media

Capturing the Wimbledon title just 4 weeks after his French Open triumph, Carlos Alcaraz has taken the tennis world by storm. Recently, a video of him went viral on social media in which a 13-year-old Carlos can be seen hitting shots with such power that all but proves he always had the talent for the future success he has had.

The video impressed fans as much as his recent win against 24-time Grand Skam winner Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. Former world number 1 Chris Evert was also mesmerized by Alcaraz’s effect as she reshared the video showering heaps of praises on him.

“This is incredible…..only 13? With those shots? Really?,” wrote the former American Tennis legend expressing how mesmerized she was by the young star’s talent.

This is incredible…..only 13? With those shots? Really? ‍♀️ https://t.co/uJGbkkHR8t — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) July 18, 2024

This is not the first time that Evert has expressed her admiration for Carlos. Earlier, when the 21-year-old grabbed his first-ever French Open title by beating Alexander Zverev, the American star took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate him along with the women’s singles champion Iga Swiatek and also predicted that he will end his tennis career with his grand slams count in double digits.

After congratulating the French Open champions, Evert lauded them for bringing ‘a new and higher level to the game.’ “Forecasting double digits in Slams. They will be around for a long time!,” she further added.

Congrats to @iga_swiatek and @carlosalcaraz They’ve brought a new and higher level to the game. Forecasting double digits in Slams. They will be around for a long time! — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) June 10, 2024

Earlier, an image of 13-year-old Carlos had also gone viral on social media in which he can be seen watching Novak Djokovic on a clay court from the stands. The image is from one of his training sessions in France during the 2016 French Open, which he won after beating Austria’s Dominic Thiem in straight sets.

This picture goes hard pic.twitter.com/375PsdFCHt — H (@hxqurl) July 14, 2024

Life came a full circle for Carlos as from watching Djokovic from the stands, the young sensation went on to beat him at Wimbledon, not once but twice. Alcaraz definitely dominated the game on Sunday, not giving any chance to the Serb to bounce back and take the game in his hands. From conquering the first two sets to bouncing back after losing 3 championship points and dominating the tie-breaker, Alcaraz outshone the 24-grand slam winner.