Chris Evert Pens Sweet Message for Retiring Angelique Kerber

Advait Jajodia
Published

Chris Evert Pens Sweet Message for Retiring Angelique Kerber

Image Credits: Evert – Louis Walker III/USA Today Network, Kerber – Taya Gray/The Desert Sun

Angelique Kerber caught the tennis world by surprise as she announced her retirement a week ago. The German disclosed that the 2024 Olympics would be the last tournament that she would participate in before hanging up her boots for good.

 

For obvious reasons, tennis enthusiasts hoped for Kerber to finish on a high note, winning a medal. While she did seem to be in great form through the first three rounds of the singles event, her journey was eventually put to an end by Qinwen Zheng.

As a result of her loss against the Chinese star, Kerber is now officially retired from professional tennis. A day after her retirement, the Bremen native received a lot of love for a successful career.

Among the many well-wishers was Chris Evert, putting out a heartfelt message to her. The 18-time Grand Slam champion congratulated the German for a decorated 19-year career.

Several supporters chimed in and used Evert’s post to express their admiration for the German legend.

Kerber might not be among the most accomplished players of her generation, but she will always be recognized as one of the greats for her on-court demeanor and likeable personality.

Kerber retires with a respectable resume

Kerber was among the many incredible WTA stars to be active on the tour at the same time as the likes of Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Caroline Wozniacki and Victoria Azarenka. Despite the immense competition, Kerber managed to be successful.

Kerber won the Australian Open 2016, the US Open 2016, and Wimbledon 2018. She also witnessed success when representing Germany, winning a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Also, winning 11 other WTA titles and being the World No.1 for 34 weeks played a huge role in her accumulating $32.5 million in career earnings.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia, an NBA and Tennis journalist for The SportsRush, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade. His admiration for Kobe Bryant, Stephen Curry, and Rafael Nadal pushed him to gain a profound understanding of the sports. With a background as a multi-sport athlete, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood and the court to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 21-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 4,000+ articles.

