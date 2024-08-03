Chris Evert Recalls Working With Boris Becker and John McEnroe at Eurosport by Sharing Throwback Photo

Chris Evert, on Friday, shared a throwback picture which featured a few tennis legends from the Open Era alongside her. Boris Becker, John McEnroe, Kim Clijsters and the famous tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou worked with Evert for Eurosport back in the day.

It can be considered as one of the most stunning pictures in the world of tennis. Evert also thanked the sports news house for the ‘great memories’ that they made while working together as pundits.

This image also made many fans emotional and quite nostalgic as they saw their childhood heroes together in the same frame, looking all happy and enjoying each other’s company.

All these athletes, who had achieved immense success while they were playing tennis, are now involved in commentating for the players who are currently taking the sport forward by carrying forward their legacies and adding on to it.

Evert enjoys a great friendship with a lot of people in that image, especially McEnroe and Becker, who were mavericks back in the day

Evert’s relations with McEnroe and Becker

McEnroe is famous for always voicing his thoughts and opinions clearly, a trait which often gets him in trouble and is not liked by many.

Speaking about the same, Evert had once said in a conversation with Charlie Rose:

“He was always involved in the politics of tennis, always, even though his opinion turned people off at times, he always cared about the game that he had an opinion, you know.”

She further elaborated on her relationship with McEnroe in the interview and added:

“You know, he was hurting people. But it’s been nice working with him, you know, together on NBC and doing the tournaments. We’ve had some talks, and he’s mellowed. He’s really mellowed. It’s amazing.”

Earlier, Evert had also shown her support for Becker when the former German tennis star was in trouble for hiding his taxes. He was being charged by a court in the UK and was also given a 30-month prison sentence for the crime.

Showing regret in the sentence and standing by Becker’s side, Evert had tweeted:

“Sorry to hear about @TheBorisBecker …fun to work with on @eurosport and always a gentleman…”

Despite McEnroe and Becker being highly controversial and sometimes infamous for their on and off court antics over the years, Evert is a big fan of both and would surely love to work with them again.