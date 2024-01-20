Coco Gauff vs Magdalene Frech Match Prediction, Head-to-Head, Broadcast & Schedule: American Likely To Proceed With Relative Ease

Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Linda Noskova, of Czech Republic, during their third-round match of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. Image Credits: © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Australian Open is set for another exciting clash as Magdalena Frech is set to play Coco Gauff at the Rod Laver Area. The match is scheduled to be the first game on a busy Sunday morning at the Rod Laver Area. With both the women in fine form, this clash promises to be a blockbuster event.

Advertisement

This will be the first ever clash between Frech and Gauff, who will aim to continue their impressive Australian Open run. Frech has been a surprise package so far in the tournament. The Pole has made it through to the round of 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career. The Pole mounted an impressive comeback win against Anastasia Zakharova in the last round. Frech lost the first set, but recovered quickly to complete a famous win.

Coco Gauff on the other hand has been impressive throughout the tournament. The American superstar in unbeaten in 2024 having won the tournament in Auckland. The 19-year-old has been cruising through the Australian Open with straight sets win. In the third round, Gauff defeated Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-2 to set up this clash with Magdalena Frech.

Advertisement

Coco Gauff has been in rich vein of form since the end of 2023 and looks set to continue her dominance. Although the women’s tennis has seen it’s fair number of shocks at the Australian Open, it is tough to look past Gauff winning this match. The SportsRush predicts Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

The game is scheduled as the early Sunday morning match. The duo will compete on Sunday, January 21, at 12:00 p.m. local time. ESPN and Tennis Channel will stream the match in the USA. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s Celsius.

Coco Gauff and Magdalena Frech form coming into the Australian Open

Coco Gauff has been the most in-form player coming into the Australian Open. The American superstar is unbeaten in her last eight matches coming into the round of 16 at the Australian Open. Gauff won the tournament in Auckland while preparing for the Australian Open. The US Open champion has looked flawless in her matches so far and looks set to challenge for the title.

Frech on the other hand, has made it to the round of 16 the hard way. The Pole has been taken to three sets twice in her three matches. Frech could make her entry into the top 50 rankings for the first time in her career, with a win over Coco Gauff.