mobile app bar

Daniil Medvedev Snubs Holger Rune After Indian Wells 2024 Win in Major Men’s Tennis Prediction Ft. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Tanmay Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Daniil Medvedev Snubs Holger Rune After Indian Wells 2024 Win in Major Men's Tennis Prediction Ft. Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz

Aug 31, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniil Medvedev faces Christopher O’Connell of Australia on day four of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The quarterfinals of the Indian Wells 2024 are done, and in the final one, Daniil Medvedev scored a victory over his Danish opponent Holger Rune. Medvedev won the match 7-5, 6-4, but he didn’t look very happy despite the outcome. He was, actually, upset over Rune, due to his action during the match, for which Rune didn’t apologize.

After the match, when Medvedev was asked a different question, that included Rune, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz, he very slyly, excluded Rune from the same bracket as the other two players. This was Medvedev’s way of dissing Rune even further, for what he just did on the court.

A reporter simply said that somewhere down in the future, there will be 3 young players from the current lot who will dominate the game. They are Sinner, Alcaraz, and also included was Rune. When the reporter asked Medvedev, among the three, who he sees as the future, the 2021 US Open winner simply probed, if they were talking about ‘Grand Slams’, or ‘Masters 1000’ or ‘World No. 1’ or something else. When it was clear that it was Grand Slams, the reporter meant, here’s what Medvedev had to say about it.

“Slams, yeah, that’s what I thought. Oh, tough. Bold guess. At the moment you want to say Sinner, right? But Carlos is super strong also. You know what, let’s put it this way, Carlos and Sinner with same number of slams in ten years. Then at the end of their career, I don’t know,” said Medvedev.

Medvedev completely omitted Rune from his answer and went on to talk about Alcaraz and Sinner. That was his way of getting back at Rune for not apologizing during the match. He didn’t consider him worthy enough to be in the same group as Alcaraz and Sinner. He also said that despite Sinner looking invincible, Alcaraz too is right up there. And that in 10 years, both of them will have the same number of Grand Slams. Medvedev said it, while he smiled.

After Medvedev won the first set 7-5, Rune was raring to go at him again. The second set started in exactly that aggressive fashion when Rune hit a ball on Medvedev’s body. Basically, after Rune served, the match point went on for a bit, before Medvedev charged forward to hit one hard at Rune to score the point. However, Rune hit the ball back directly to Medvedev’s body, which the Russian player somehow fended.

The commentator on air said, “Oh ho!! Bit of spice to start the second set.”

Medvedev wasn’t happy about the fact that Rune hit a body shot deliberately and didn’t apologize for it. Medvedev even asked for an apology from Rune, but the Dane just raised his hand very reluctantly. He was extremely unbothered by it and was in no mood to make it into a thing to apologize for.

Rune then urged him to not talk about this any further. But Medvedev wasn’t happy.

View on Website

Holger Rune’s behavior against Daniil Medvedev left fans fuming also

Fans were mainly in support of Medvedev in this case. Unlike the Djokovic ‘Hindrance’ case, there were no two minds among fans about Holger Rune being wrong. From supporting Medvedev to trolling Rune’s career, here’s what some of the fans had to say about this:

Daniil Medvedev will play next against Tommy Paul in the semi-final. The winner will meet either Alcaraz or Sinner in the final of this year’s Indian Wells.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Tanmay Roy

Tanmay Roy

x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Tanmay Roy is a Cricket Journalist at The SportsRush, whose lifelong passion and zeal for the Gentleman's Game landed him this position. A writer with 787 articles under him, Tanmay started out as a fast bowler himself, who played and captained his school cricket team, Tanmay followed the likes of Alan Donald, Kapil Dev, Dale Steyn, Shoaib Akhtar, etc. which peaked his interest in the sport at an early age. Tanmay later on took to batting, although he enjoys hitting in the slog overs as a lower order the most. An ardent fan and follower of cricket since Sourav Ganguly aka Dada waved his shirt off at Lord's balcony, Tanmay's 20+ years of devotion towards cricket brings him the joy and satisfaction required from a job as he pens down articles based on factual knowledge, analysis and his own perspective. Of late, a huge fan of Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammed Shami, Tanmay enjoys to watch fast bowling more than anything. Among other athletes, he is a huge fan of Lionel Messi, Roger Federer, PV Sindhu.

Read more from Tanmay Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these