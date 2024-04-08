Ben Shelton Houston Open 2024 Win Marred by Major Controversy Highlighting Biggest Challenge for American Tennis Right Now

Ben Shelton winning the 2024 Houston Open has been historic for Americans and has helped highlight a persisting mess on the tour. While the audience at Houston witnessed Shelton defeating Frances Tiafoe, it was not the same for fans all over the US. There were only paid subscriptions available to the online fans as there was no broadcaster for the event. The broadcasting of the Houston Open was only available through selected platforms.

Advertisement

TennisTV offers a subscription that costs $16.99 per month. They have hiked their prices this season, as they were charging $14.99 per month last year. Fans were not happy with the streaming options available during the Houston Open.

Advertisement

The growth of American tennis has been hampered with the decline in the broadcasting of events. While only nine events occur in the country, few struggle to get streaming services. Along with broadcasting issues, there has been a decline in the players’ performances at major events.

It has been 22 years since a player from the US won a Masters 1000 clay court title on the ATP tour. At the Grand Slams, Andy Roddick at 2009 Wimbledon was the last American to reach the final. Players like Shelton, Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz are trying to end the losing streak. However, their success has been hampered by broadcast problems, which only contribute to the existing issues of the sport in the US.

Advertisement

Ben Shelton voices concerns of fans involving NCAA and Houston Open

Shelton was on a five-match losing streak on clay before playing at the Houston Open. He only had two wins in nine matches at the surface but overcame the challenges once he stepped foot at Houston. Shelton spent over nine hours on the court during the event and secured his second victory over Tiafoe. Even after spending so much time on the court, he was concerned about missing the NCAA Elite Eight championship match.

After he won his first title on home soil, Shelton felt the agony of the fans. Along with Shelton, a few fans had to watch the NCAA women’s basketball finals and the final at Houston. The NCAA finals saw South Carolina defeat Lowa 87-75. Even though a record number of people were watching the Elite Eight event this year, the numbers could have gone higher if there hadn’t been a clash with the Houston Open.

According to NBC, over 17 million fans watched the Elite Eight at the NCAA in the 2024 season, making it the most-watched college event in history. The semifinal match between Lowa and Connecticut brought in 14 million viewers. The numbers are staggering for the sport, proving how vital broadcasting is for any game to increase its global influence.