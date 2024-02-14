‘Comical’ Jelena Ostapenko Aims For Revenge in Third Match Against Victoria Azarenka in 6 Weeks

Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka have developed an unlikely rivalry. The two WTA stars have faced off on a few occasions in the past, including twice in 2024. On both occasions, Azarenka got the better of Ostapenko, however there were controversies during both the matches.

Jelena Ostapenko is one of the most talked-about players in women’s tennis. The Latvian carries her heart on her sleeves and is often seen at her animated best on-court. Ostapenko even shouts and lets out her frustration towards her team during games. Recently, the 26-year-old was involved in similar on-court outbursts during her match against Victoria Azarenka.

Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko faced off twice in 2024, once in Brisbane and then at the Australian Open. During their clash in Brisbane, Ostapenko took out her frustration on the chair umpire, calling her ‘blind’. The Latvian ended up losing the match 6-1, 7-5 to further increase her frustration.

Later, at the Australian Open, Ostapenko was again at her comical best during her match against Azarenka. Victoria Azarenka was a break point down when she served an ace. Ostapenko signaled to her team that the ball was actually out and umpire got the call wrong.

After the match, Victoria Azarenka called Ostapenko’s behavior on court ‘comical’ and admitted she does not really care about this stuff. The two time Australian Open champion further added that she only concentrates on her match and avoids such antics.

“I can’t speak for how she feels and why she does it. Some of [Ostapenko’s] line callings, I mean, it can be a bit comical … I just think that’s how she is. I don’t necessarily judge. I’m just there to play a match.”

Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko set to go head-to-head again in Doha

Victoria Azarenka and Jelena Ostapenko are set to clash for the third time in six weeks. The duo are set to face off at the third round in Doha. Azarenka has enjoyed a brilliant record against Ostapenko in the past. The Belarusian has won all four of their encounter and is yet to taste defeat.

The third round clash in Doha is set to take place at 8.30 pm local time, on Wednesday, 14th February (12.30 pm ET) and will be available to watch on Challenger TV. The viewers in US can watch the match live on Tennis Channel as well. Azarenka will start the match as the favorite to get her fifth win against Jelena Ostapenko when the duo face off in Doha.