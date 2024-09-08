“Couldn’t Get the Job Done”: Taylor Fritz Nearly Gets Into Tears After Heartfelt Apology to US Open Final Crowd

The United States of America has been on the search for its first men’s singles Grand Slam title winner since Andy Roddick won a major tournament in 2003. Taylor Fritz had the best chance to snap this 21-year streak. However, he was unable to cap off an impressive two-week display at the US Open 2024 by winning the title.

Playing in the first Grand Slam final of his career, Fritz was justifiably nervous. Jannik Sinner, who has been in incredible form over the past month, used this to his advantage and clinched a dominant win. The Italian required merely 2 hours and 15 minutes to record a 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 win and lifted his second Grand Slam trophy.

WELCOME TO BROADWAY SINNEMA pic.twitter.com/pxqICtC66J — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2024

The Californian was heartbroken after losing the most important match of his career. During the trophy presentation ceremony, he looked distraught and even apologized to the American supporters present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for being unable to replicate Roddick’s success from more than two decades ago.

“I know we’ve been waiting for a champion for a long time. I’m sorry I couldn’t get it done. I’m gonna keep working and hopefully I get it done next time,” Fritz addressed the crowd during the interview.

Despite the humiliating loss, fans on social media were extremely proud of the 26-year-old. They lauded the American No.1 for an impressive run to the finals at the Flushing Meadows and his motivating comment after the loss.

Taylor you won the American crowd tough luck

Comeback stronger — Abhinav Akula (@abhinavshakes1) September 8, 2024

Proud of you @Taylor_Fritz97 Great tournament!!! You Will Get There!!! — Georgia Girl (@Fran_V_Kendrick) September 8, 2024

Taylor you did your best be proud of yourself! You are US Open finalist! Now it may hurt but how many tennis players can say the same about themselves? — Fluffer (@fluffixer) September 8, 2024

Fritz will officially jump up five spots in the ATP rankings. The now World No.7 does have a great opportunity to qualify for the ATP Finals. To achieve the same feat, he will need to keep up the great work and use the momentum that he’s gathered with his performance at the US Open 2024.