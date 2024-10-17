mobile app bar

Daniil Medvedev’s $150 Prize Money Post From 2011 Goes Viral After 6 Kings Slam Appearance

Advait Jajodia
Published

Daniil Medvedev Becomes Butt of Jokes in Tennis World After ‘French’ Goof Up in Argument Against Umpire

Daniil Medvedev, Image Credits: © David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Daniil Medvedev had one of his most underwhelming performances during the quarterfinal clash of the 6 Kings Slam. Even though the Russian was expected to lose in the exhibition tournament against Jannik Sinner, no pundit or enthusiast could’ve predicted such a humiliating final scoreline, 0-6, 3-6.

Soon after sustaining the straight-set loss, details of Medvedev’s earnings from the Riyadh-based tournament went viral. According to reports, the World No.5 was paid a staggering $1.5 million for his participation. It didn’t take long for fans to calculate his per-minute earnings ($21,739) to further troll him for the loss.

As fans continue to marvel over the amount that the 28-year-old received for winning merely three games, a few of Meddy’s old tweets resurfaced online.

In 2011, he proudly boasted about the $150 cash prize that he had won through ITF events. In a subsequent Facebook post, Medvedev also revealed that he won another $450 and one ATP point by clinching a doubles victory.

Little did the then-15-year-old know that he would be earning almost 3.5% of his career earnings through a one-hour and nine-minute match. His overall prize money for singles and doubles combined on the ATP Tour is $42,990,314.

Medvedev’s earnings in 2024

As per his standards, Daniil Medvedev has had a subpar season. His best results came when he finished the Australian Open 2024 and the Indian Wells 2024 as the runner-up. The trophy-less season, so far, has resulted in a fall in the ATP rankings. He began the year as the World No.3 and is now the No.5, as per the live ranking.

With a 45-18 YTD record, he has earned $4.79 million in prize money from ATP-level matches. This figure does not include the $1.5 million he received for participating in the exhibition tournament in Saudi Arabia.

With merely two major tournaments — Paris Masters 2024 and the ATP Finals 2024 — remaining before the season’s conclusion, it seems highly unlikely that Medvedev will surpass the amount ($7.7 million) that he earned during the 2023 season.

