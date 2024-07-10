Daniil Medvedev Has Warning for Carlos Alcaraz After Defeating Jannik Sinner

Sep 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniil Medvedev (R) shakes hands with Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (L) in a men’s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since the rise of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in the sport, Daniil Medvedev receded into the background following losses in multiple Grand Slam semifinals and finals. But at the Wimbledon 2024, the Russian has gone about his business being quietly confident. Now, he has begun mind games with a warning for Alcaraz ahead of their semi-final match.

At the post-match press conference, Medvedev’s one particular line stood out which he wishes to tell his much more celebrated opponents – ‘I am always going to try to make your life difficult’. It helped him in defeating tournament favorite Sinner in the quarter-final on Tuesday.

The World No.5’s mentality during the match clearly showed that he wanted to make a strong statement to his detractors and opponents alike. He was willing to push himself to the limits and shed his image of losing in crunch moments of Grand Slam matches.

Medvedev defeated Sinner after 5 straight losses against him. The US Open 2021 champion looks to have internalised the favorite tennis buzzword ‘fight’ even more at Wimbledon 2024.

When it comes to taking on Alcaraz in the semifinals, the Russian claimed that no matter who wins, it won’t be an easy match for either of them. So it promises to be a spectacle for fans.

“It was important to just show I’m always gonna be there. I’m always gonna fight. I’m always gonna try to make your life difficult. “Maybe you’re gonna win more. Maybe I’m gonna win more. I don’t know. But I’m gonna fight. “The attitude was the same with Carlos last year at the US Open. It’s gonna be the same with Carlos in a couple of days. To be honest.. That’s always my goal. “To know that whoever plays against me, they can win or they can lose, but they’re gonna know it’s gonna be a tough fight. It’s gonna be a great match. Great for fans, great for me, great for my opponent,” Medvedev was quoted as saying to journalists.

Interestingly, Medvedev brought up their US Open 2023 semi-final match, which he won in straight sets to deny Alcaraz a chance to defend his title then. With the Spaniard being the defending champion at Wimbledon this year, will Medvedev strike for the second time? All roads lead to Centre Court at SW19 on July 12 to find out the answer.