Daniil Medvedev Sports $30,000 Watch at US Open 2024 To Celebrate 5 Years of Partnership With Bovet

Daniil Medvedev is a rebel of sorts both on and off the court as he teamed up with Bovet to sponsor him despite the likes of Rolex, AP and Tissot being the most endorsed watch brands in the tennis world. During the US Open 2024, the Bovet watch donned by Medvedev grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Celebrating the 5 years of his association with the Swiss brand, every enthusiast took notice of the $30,000 timepiece he was wearing.

During the US Open 2019, Bovet announced its collaboration with the then-Russian youngster. In a press release, the owner of the watch brand had said:

“Tennis is a sport that suits me particularly. The concepts of exchange and respect are very present whether opponents or partners with whom we play.”

Medvedev would instantly repay the brand’s faith in him by reaching the finals of the same Grand Slam, although he lost to Rafael Nadal in the final. Since then, Bovet’s logo has always featured on the right sleeve of his jerseys as well.

During the US Open 2021, the Moscow native wore the Ottantasei Flying Tourbillon and ended up winning the tournament. Coming back to the 2024 tournament and Medvedev sported the Bovet Recital 12.

Features of the $30,000 timepiece include a 40mm case, a Grade 5 titanium bracelet, 7 days of power reserve, and an open work movement. The Recital 12 can have a similar impact on Medvedev as the Ottantasei, considering that he seems to be in great form.

Bovet has several boutiques present all over the USA. Interested individuals can easily get their hands on the Recital 12 from these stores. Additionally, the timepiece is also available on numerous resale platforms online.

Medvedev is set for an epic quarter-final showdown against World No.1 Jannik Sinner on Wednesday evening, which would give Bovet huge exposure to fans around the world. The Swiss brand is proud to have him as the biggest name from tennis in their roster.