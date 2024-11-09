Daniil Medvedev’s Daughter’s Adorable Reaction to ATP Finals 2024 Wall Portrait Breaks the Internet

Sep 4, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniil Medvedev waves to fans while leaving the court after his match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) on day ten of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The ATP Finals 2024 has not even begun, and the tennis community is already blessed with multiple heartwarming moments. Among these, Daniil Medvedev’s daughter’s adorable reaction upon seeing her father’s wall poster has taken the internet by storm once again.

Daniil’s wife, Daria, recorded a video of their two-year-old daughter recognizing her father’s portrait at the Nitto ATP Finals facility. Alisa excitedly screamed “Papa” continuously while pointing at the poster in a lobby.

Dasha: Where is your father?

Alisa: So much love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AxPue3cHae — Meddy Family (@dmedvedevfans) November 8, 2024

Understandably, social media erupted in reactions, leaving many in awe of the toddler’s video. Online users unanimously gushed over Alisa’s innocence.

Alisa is so adorable ❤️❤️ so happy she is there to cheer for Daddy ❤️❤️ — VICTORY 2024 (@19Uno3) November 9, 2024

And then she repeats “Papa. Papa” very well and with so much love ❤️ — Zoya The Destroya (@rlreader) November 9, 2024

Omg so cute — Anna Vronsky (@vronsky_anna) November 8, 2024

Daria also captured an identical video during the 2023 edition of the year-end tournament. Alisa was pushing a cart down what appeared to be the same lobby and instantly recognized her father.

Daniil Medvedev’s daughter walking by a poster of him in Turin. She stops & recognizes her dad pic.twitter.com/GTD9LmMWf2 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 11, 2023

Sadly, the Russian tennis star wasn’t able to win his second ATP Finals last year. But he will hope to achieve it this time, with his wife and daughter supporting him from the sidelines.

Medvedev’s morale is high ahead of the ATP Finals 2024

Daniil Medvedev has the longest active streak of qualifying for the year-end tournament among all active players. Being in his sixth tournament and the recipient of this accomplishment has given the 28-year-old some extra motivation, lifting his morale.

“Probably if you asked me in 2018, when I was not there, you’d say, ‘Six times in a row I’m going to be there’, I’d like be, ‘Wow! How? So I’m pretty happy about it. Happy to be here and looking forward,” Medvedev told ATP.

The US Open 2020 champion will begin his campaign by playing the opening match of the tournament against Taylor Fritz. Since Meddy has won their lone encounter, he will enter the matchup with a lot more confidence than the American star.

Another potential win against Alex de Minaur should be enough for Medvedev to qualify for the knockout stage, even if he suffers a loss against Jannik Sinner.