Denis Shapovalov: Ranking, Prize Money and Sponsors

Denis Shapovalov has had a tough time with injuries in the last couple of years. The Canadian is currently ranked No.131 in the world in men’s singles as he is still trying to get back to his best post injuries. The 24-year-old was one of the best players in the world prior to being sidelined by injury. Shapovalov even reached his career best ranking of No.10 in September 2020. Here is all you need to know about Denis Shapovalov –

How much prize money has Denis Shapovalov won?

Over the course of his career, the Canadian has won $11,199,852 USD in prize money.

How many ATP titles has Shapovalov won?

Denis Shapovalov has won 1 ATP title so far in his career.

This can considered to be less, considering his talent. The tall southpaw is known for his big serve and strong baseline game, however injuries have prevented him from playing at his best.

Who are Denis Shapovalov’s sponsors?

Denis Shapovalov has a mega deal with Nike, who he has represented since the age of 18. The 24-year-old uses Nike bands and clothing while playing professional tennis matches. Also, Shapovalov has a racquet deal signed with Yonex since 2017 and he has been using Yonex VCORE 95 racquet. Swiss watch making company Tag Heuer also signed Shapovalov since the age of 18.

Denis Shapovalov looking to mount a comeback at Indian Wells 2024

Shapovalov has been sort of an unfortunate case in tennis. The Canadian has struggled with injuries so far in his young career and will now mount a comeback in 2024. Now, fresh from injury and completely injury-free, Shapovalov will look to mount a serious challenge at the Indian Wells 2024.

So far this year, Shapovalov has struggled with form, having won 1 and lost 6 out of 7 matches. At the Indian Wells 2024, the 24-year-old is drawn against Botic Van de Zandschulp.