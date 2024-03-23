Iga Swiatek Likely To Wear Rolex 1908 Watch At Miami Open 2024 Which She Adorned At Indian Wells; More Details About the Timepiece Inside

As Iga Swiatek looks to claim the second Sunshine Double of her career, she will likely don the same watch at both tournaments. She won the Indian Wells 2024 with the Rolex 1908 on her wrist. Now, she will kickstart her Miami Open 2024 campaign with the same timepiece.

Rolex onboarded Swiatek in January 2021 and she has since sported the Swiss watchmaker’s models. While the Rolex Datejust is seemingly her favourite piece, she has been rocking the 1908 after her recent wins. This specific model is not common among sportspersons and is a rare sight overall. This could be because of other high-profile launches last year, like the Rolex Daytona 100th Anniversary of the Le Mans edition, which stole the low-key 1908’s thunder.

Regardless, the Rolex 1908 is a premier watch. It had its moment in the spotlight when Iga Swiatek won the Indian Wells 2024 title. She wore the yellow-gold variant with a white dial and a brown leather strap (Hodinkee). The numbers and hands are also coloured gold to match the 18-carat gold bezel. The name ‘1908’ refers to the year the Rolex trademark was officially registered in Switzerland. Other variations include a black dial or strap and silver bezels.

The official retail price for this specific make ranges from $22,000 to $23,300 depending on variants (Chrono24). Like with rare luxury watches, the cost on the pre-owned market is significantly higher. The average price for a Rolex 1908 on Chrono24 is around $30,000. The number is in a similar bandwidth in Euros as well.

After her title triumph in Indian Wells, Iga Swiatek will begin her Miami Open 2024 journey against Camila Giorgi in the second round. She is hunting for her second Sunshine Double, after completing the achievement in 2022. Rolex, one of her premier sponsors, will no doubt be thrilled if their star ambassador lifts another WTA 1000 trophy wearing their timepiece.