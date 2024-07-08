Did Nick Kyrgios Take a Dig at Co-Commentator Andrew Castle to Defend Taylor Fritz And Alexander Zverev? Australian Fuels Speculations

Through the first three sets, the Alexander Zverev-Taylor Fritz battle has lived up to all the hype on Monday. As expected, both superstars brought their “A” game with hopes of meeting Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals. While a majority of the tennis enthusiasts enjoyed every second of this Round of 16 contest, the commentators don’t seem to be impressed. Nick Kyrgios chimed in and questioned a member of his commentating team as a response to the critical remarks.

At one point in the duel between two of the best players on tour, one of the commentators at BBC (presumably Andrew Castle) revealed that he wasn’t entertained enough. As Kyrgios brought it to everyone’s attention, the commentator dubbed the ongoing battle as “not captivating”.

A livid Kyrgios took to X and defended “two of the most elite servers” from his colleague’s disrespectful comments.

“‘Not captivating’ – was a comment from a commentator who is doing the Zverev & Fritz match. This alone tells me that they have probably never played tennis at a high level. 2 of the most elite servers we have. Quite disrespectful. Cmon be better,” the Aussie tweeted.

It’s heartwarming to see Kyrgios stand up for the players on tour from such harsh critics. Apart from merely defending Fritz and Zverev, the player-turned-commentator also lauded them for their incredible serving display.

Kyrgios hyped up the Zverev-Fritz contest

In the contest at the Centre Court, Zverev and Fritz were proving why they are two of the biggest servers on tour. At the time of writing this report, both players had combined for a staggering 26 aces through the 11th game of the 4th set.

Kyrgios recognized the same, praising the German and the American as they consistently serve around the 125 mph mark. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist appreciated them by stating that their serving quality was a solid 9 out of 10 as compared to the others’ 7.8.

“Context. Tour serve quality 7.8

Zverev & Fritz both above 9. Lol,” Kyrgios added in another tweet.

While Zverev might be in the driving seat to finish the match as the winner, the Californian was certainly giving him a tough fight. As things stand, it seems as though all things point towards an upcoming Lorenzo Musetti-Alexander Zverev quarterfinals clash on Wednesday.