Did Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Really Have No Voice Despite Being Superstars? Novak Djokovic Proved Correct in Major Claim As ATP Chief Could Fold to Saudi Arabia Plans

Popular sports business entrepreneur Joe Pompliano recently reported that Saudi Arabia has made a concrete offer to take over professional tennis operations. The massive deal allegedly seeks to merge the ATP and WTA Tours. Roger Federer originally proposed the same idea years ago, finding support from many, including Rafael Nadal.

The much-debated Saudi Arabian takeover has long been a point of contention in the tennis fraternity. Many speculations have been flying around for some time, and now, the first solid offer has reportedly come in. According to Pompliano’s LinkedIn post, the kingdom, backed by their PIF (Public Investment Fund), has put forward a $2 billion USD all-or-nothing offer to obtain control over professional tennis. This move would also see the ATP and the WTA Tours merged into one single entity.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi is reportedly in favor of the deal, already propagating the offer to executives. However, he had snubbed a similar proposal led by Roger Federer in 2020 despite apparently being close to the Swiss icon. On April 22, 2020, the 20-time Grand Slam winner posted on X (formerly Twitter) asking whether it is time to unite men’s and women’s tennis. He added that the two merging bodies should have become one long ago (The Guardian).

Rafael Nadal led the list of other tennis professionals in agreement. Nick Kyrgios, Billie Jean King, Petra Kvitova, Sloane Stephens, and more also voiced their support. However, nothing came of it since Gaudenzi did not take it up. Now, though, with $2 billion on the table, the Italian’s stand has seemingly changed. Nadal and Federer were both prominent ATP Players Council members in 2020, yet could not make any change happen despite apparently fighting hard for it.

Novak Djokovic echoed Roger Federer about having too many governing bodies

The ATP and other bodies have already held multiple meetings with Saudi Arabia, as per Pompliano. In addition to complete control over the Tour bar the Grand Slams, the Gulf nation will also host a 1000-level tournament early in the season if the deal goes through (Sports Business Journal). The ATP-WTA merger, though, will arguably be the most tectonic shift.

Novak Djokovic may be happy with this development, given he had recently lamented how fragmented tennis administration is. Speaking at the Upfront Summit, he said the sport has too many governing bodies for smooth and fair functioning. He touched upon how the PTPA is trying to address this situation, among others.

The Serb’s association has long attempted to bring attention to the conflict of interest caused by multiple associations governing the game, but none being player-centric. His mission has earned him many fans, who have accused Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer of not doing enough for the growth of the sport despite their stature.

While there has been no further confirmation of any reports or speculations, the purported ATP-WTA merger could prove to be the most popular decision to come out of this rumoured partnership. Saudi Arabian involvement is largely viewed unfavorably by fans and also many players. However, creating a united tour could get them brownie points. The move, if executed well with the insights and welfare of players in mind, could prove very beneficial.