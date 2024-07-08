Did Roger Federer’s Wife Mirka Reveal Her New Favorite Player at Wimbledon 2024?

Mar 10, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Roger Federer and Mirka Federer at the 96th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Mandatory Credit: Kevork Djansezian-USA TODAY

Mirka Federer, the wife of tennis legend Roger Federer, the eight-time Wimbledon champion, made a rare public appearance at Wimbledon recently. This time, without Roger by her side for a few days, she arrived in London with the family and chose to watch the Jannik Sinner vs Matteo Berrettini match from the VIP box alongside her 4 children.

This appearance suggests that Mirka came to cheer on Sinner, who has quickly become a fan favorite everywhere and is often compared to Federer.



Fans speculate that Mirka sees a lot of Federer in Sinner. Many believe she might miss her husband’s presence on Centre Court and see Sinner as a reminiscent figure of Roger’s glory days. Sinner’s style, poise, and potential have led to comparisons with Federer, and Mirka’s presence at his match only fueled these speculations.

As Mirka continues to make public appearances, her life and story will undoubtedly keep fans intrigued. In the latest tear-jerking documentary, Federer:12 Final Days, Mirka was seen to be just as emotional as Roger. Both were moved to tears, as were fans worldwide, when the documentary was released. He credits a lot of his career success to her, she was his manager, on and off court.

She has become an integral part of the Federer legacy. Embodying the strength and support behind one of tennis’s greatest champions. Her presence not only adds to the allure of the sport but also highlights the powerful role she plays in the Federer family.

Sinner’s match also attracted other notable figures, including Tony Godsick, Federer’s business partner and a close friend of Mirka, former UK Prime Minister Theresa May, and renowned golfer Justin Rose. These high-profile spectators reflect the Italian’s growing appeal and the excitement surrounding his performances at Wimbledon. So it would not be a surprise at all if Mirka is as big as a Sinner fan as many others in the tennis fraternity.

Roger Federer Watched Separate Match at Wimbledon 2024

At Wimbledon 2023, Federer was seen alongside his wife Mirka in the VIP box as he was facilitated for completing 20 years of his first-ever title in London. They were seated with Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is a good friend of Roger.

However, this year, the 20-time Grand Slam champion opted to watch a different match as compared to wife since he arrived in London later than his family. He had business commitments, which is also the reason why he couldn’t personally join Andy Murray for his farewell.

Federer, who has won Wimbledon 8 times, now owns Team8, the talent management company with Godsick. So the duo showed their support for their star athlete from the United States, Ben Shelton in his third round match against Denis Shapovalov. Shelton went to win and Federer too went viral for the way he wore his Olivier People sunglasses, showing that he and his family will always be in the minds of tennis fans for some reason or the other.