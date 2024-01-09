Die-Hard Celtics Fan Nick Kyrgios Calls Out ‘Dumb’ NBA Referee for Blunder That Handed Pacers the Win

Jan 15, 2023; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Nick Kyrgios of Australia during a practice session on court 16 at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports and Jan 8, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (7) dribbles the ball while Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Kyrgios is a passionate Boston Celtics fan. The Aussie superstar has been following the team since his early days and is a vocal supporter. Kyrgios, who is never shy to give his opinion on anything, recently took to Instagram to voice his opinion on the controversial match between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.

The NBA game between Celtics and Pacers was drenched in controversy. With the two teams tied at 131 points each and only 4 seconds left in the game, the Pacers were penalised for an apparent foul. The Pacers defender Buddy Hield hit the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown on the head just as the latter was about to shoot and the foul was rightly awarded. However, the decision was overturned after a review.

The Celtics were furious and went on to concede a foul in the dying seconds. The Pacers were awarded a chance to win the game in the final moments. Bennedict Mathurin scored with the final shot to guide Pacers to a 133-131 victory. This controversial game got the whole sporting world talking, including tennis star Nick Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios posted a story of the last few seconds of the game on his Instagram story and criticized the referee for the decision. The Aussie superstar thought the decision was ‘dumb’ and the referees got it wrong. Kyrgios added “Referees doing dumb shit in every sport” as a caption and added crying emojis with it.

Nick Kyrgios has been vocal about his support with the Celtics. The Aussie star has often admitted that he is a fan on the NBA and loves to watch the sport. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist has also admitted that he has lost tennis matches because of his love for the Boston Celtics.

Nick Kyrgios has thrown away tennis matches because of Celtics

Nick Kyrgios has admitted to not only supporting the Celtics but also throwing away his tennis matches for the NBA team. The Australian has been supporting the Celtics since he was a little kid. The tennis star is often spotted wearing the Celtic kit before his matches and during warm-ups. However, Kyrgios’ love for Boston Celtics has expanded over his love for tennis.

Speaking about his love for the Celtics, Kyrgios has admitted that the NBA club has a big influence on him. The Aussie further added that he feels that the opponents have a chance to beat him every time the Celtics lose a match. Kyrgios further admitted that he has thrown away matches when the Boston Celtics have lost their match in overtime.

“I’ve literally thrown tennis matches if they’ve lost in like, double overtime. If someone plays me and they know the Celtics have lost, that’s [their] chance. That is for sure your best chance [to beat me], to play me on that day.”

In his article for the Players’ Tribune in 2016, Nick Kyrgios admitted that he stayed up until 4 AM to watch Celtics’ first-round playoff win over the Hawks. Now, out of the ATP Tour and recovering from injuries, Kyrgios is getting even more time to watch his beloved Celtics in the NBA.