“Dude, I Wasn’t Even Thinking About That”: Tommy Paul on Replacing American in Top 10

Tommy Paul had a shot at Top 10 ranking in men’s tennis at the Canada Open but the world number says he does not think too far ahead. Paul would have replaced his good friend Frances Tiafoe in the Top 10. Paul revealed how Tiafoe had admitted to him that he’d be happy if Paul ‘bumps him’ out of the Top 10. Paul who lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the 3rd round of Cincinnati Masters, then reiterated he doesn’t care about rankings and is not thinking about it.

Paul is having one of the best seasons of his career. With his win against Carlos Alcaraz and a great run at the Canada Open, the American is quickly becoming one of the best players in the world. And with the World No. 13 not worrying about too much other than the tennis he plays on court, one would expect to see him become a fixture in the top 10 of the world.

Tiafoe was hoping Tommy Paul would replace him

Paul had the opportunity to enter the Top 10 ranking in men’s tennis for the first time in his career at the Canada Open. The 26-year-old had to beat Sinner in the semi-finals and win the final as well, to enter the Top 10. Paul failed at the first hurdle as he lost to Sinner and later revealed that the Top 10 ranking did not cross his mind and he just wanted to beat Sinner.

“When I was playing [Jannik] Sinner. I had to beat Sinner [in the Toronto semi-finals] and then win another match to get Top 10. I’m not really thinking about it too much.”

Paul has admitted that it’s not easy to ignore all the talk about top 10 ranking when many players in the locker room pay attention to it. Frances Tiafoe told Paul that he if anyone was to bump him out of top 10, the Frenchman would want it to be him. Paul replied saying he wasn’t even thinking about it at that point and just concentrating on his upcoming games.

“I think everyone else pays attention to it a lot more than I do. It’s hard to not hear it. Like when I first showed up here, I see Frances and he’s in the locker room like, ‘Man, if anyone’s going to bump me out of the Top 10, I wanted it to be you. I was like, ‘Dude, I wasn’t even thinking about that.'”

A good US Open awaits?

Tommy Paul is currently ranked 13 in the world. Having already beaten the Spaniard one week ago, fans were hoping to see Paul repeat the feat against Carlos Alcaraz and continue his good run of form in 2023. While that may not have happened, Paul can now start his preparations for the US Open with a confidence about him.

Paul was ousted in the 3rd round of the US Open 2022 when he was beaten by number 5 seed Casper Ruud 7-6(3), 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-0. The American home favorite would be hoping for a longer run at the Flushing Meadows this time around.