Dubai Open 2024 Tennis Tickets Prices: Where to Purchase From As Most Expensive Tickets For Finals Worth $158 Already Sold Out

The Dubai Open 2024 tennis tickets prices begin from AED 55 (about $15 USD) for the WTA leg and from AED 60 (about $16.5 USD) for the ATP tournament. Various options and variants of tickets are available for the event as detailed below.

Advertisement

The 2024 edition is an important competition on both the ATP and WTA tours. The main draw will begin on February 18 for women and February 26 for men.

Tickets are available for a single match day, a bundle of three days, or for the entire season. There are three categories of tickets, namely Grandstand i.e. standard, Prime B, and Prime A. The latter is the most premium offering, comprising the first two rows on all sides, closest to the action. Both Prime categories have numbered and allotted seating.

Advertisement

For the WTA 1000 event, the Dubai Open 2024 tennis tickets prices range from AED 55 (about $15 USD) to AED 1525 (approx. $415 USD). The most expensive ticket is the season pass in the Prime B category. Prime A tickets for the final worth AED 585 ($158 USD) are already sold out. Hence, season tickets in that category are also unavailable. The cheapest ticket is a single-day Grandstand pass for Day 1, which goes up to AED 370 (around $100 USD) for the final.

Rates for the ATP 500 competition are slightly higher, beginning from AED 60 (about $16.5 USD) for an Upper Grandstand Day 1 ticket. The only way to purchase Prime A category tickets is via email as listed on the website. Season tickets for Prime B and Lower Grandstand are already sold out. Upper Grandstand season passes, meanwhile, are available for AED 1520 ($413 USD). With tickets for most matchdays in the upper two categories already booked out, only Upper Grandstand tickets are still on sale. Entry into the final with this variant will cost AED 600 (around $163 USD).

All tickets, also including packages, are available on Ticketmaster.

Affordable Dubai Open 2024 tennis tickets prices and star-studded field sure to attract large crowds

The ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships has become one of the leading tournaments on the calendar. Top names grace the UAE year after year to get their hands on the title. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev could return in 2024 as the top seed, followed by compatriot and close friend Andrey Rublev. Hubert Hurkacz is likely to be the third seed with Adrian Mannarino in as fourth seed. Karen Khachanov rounds out the top five seeds, comprising three Russians.

Other top names in the fray include Andy Murray, Alexander Bublik, Milos Raonic, and Sebastian Korda.

Advertisement

On the women’s end, it is a much bigger tournament. The event has been given a permanent 1000-level status and will see 18 of the WTA top 20 battle it out. Iga Swiatek could well lead the list with 2024 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka likely to be close behind. All regular big names like Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Maria Sakkari, Victoria Azarenka, Elina Svitolina, and more are set to feature.

The Dubai Open 2024 tennis tickets prices are very reasonable and organisers will look forward to having bumper footfalls as tennis continues to grow in the Middle East.