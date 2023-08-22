“Put Some Respect on Jessica Pegula’s Name”: Taylor Fritz-Haute Living Photoshoot Makes Fans Remember Jessica Pegula

Taylor Fritz is gearing up for another Grand Slam on home soil, the upcoming US Open 2023 Championships. Amidst his busy schedule, the top-ranked American men’s player has been involved in four major photoshoots. Firstly, it was for Style Magazine, then for Magazine Italia, followed by Vanity Fair and more recently, he opted to get clicked for Haute Living. And with the latest one, a bit of a heated discussion has cropped up regarding the No. 1 American player with Jessica Pegula’s name making the rounds.

It seems that Taylor Fritz is ready to make a career in modelling even if his tennis one doesn’t work out as well. Fritz’s looks has won him apparently a lot of female admirers, as seen on Haute Living’s recent Instagram post. However, some of them are not happy with the publication’s marketing for the same. It has once again made fans debate on who is actually the best American player in the world at the moment.

Haute Living slammed for calling Taylor Fritz American No.1

Tennis players are more than just sportspeople in the United States and some turn out to be fashion icons like Serena Williams. Amongst the men, Taylor Fritz is winning many fans for his looks and style while not shying away from the media and public, since he is friendly with the attention he receives. But in the Instagram post, many are pointing fingers for hyping up Fritz wrongly.

Fritz’s female fans have responded positively to it, but many have criticized the media house for promoting Taylor Fritz as the No.1 American player. If the ATP and WTA rankings are both taken into account, it is billionaire heiress, Jessica Pegula who is the highest-ranked player from the country, as she is No.3 in the world at the moment. Others have questioned the way the photography has been done since Taylor Fritz’s expressions seem off to them.

In an interview with the publication, Taylor Fritz opened up about his ambitions about actually becoming the No.1 player in the world, not just in the United States in any category. Fritz also spoke about his career-changing win over Rafael Nadal in front of his original home crowd in the final of the Indian Wells Masters 1000 last year.

When it comes to the US Open, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff are considered to be the two biggest American hopefuls at the women’s singles and doubles events as well. Amongst the men, after Taylor Fritz, it is Frances Tiafoe who is said to have a chance, being ranked No.10 in the world. While Tommy Paul, being World No.13, made fans notice him as he beat Carlos Alcaraz in the Rogers Cup 2023 for the second year in a row. No American men’s player has won the singles tournament since Andy Roddick in 2003, which would make it exactly a 20-year wait this year.

Fritz net worth, girlfriend and house information

The current Taylor Fritz net worth figure stands at $5 million as per CA Knowledge. He has earned nearly $12.9 million in prize money in his career so far. Taylor Fritz currently resides in Miami with his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle who is 24 years old and is a social media influencer by profession.