How One Heartfelt Interview Showcased Grigor Dimitrov’s Newly Found Maturity in Life To Sustain a Love Relationship and Tennis Career After Failures

Grigor Dimitrov has always been in the news due to his off-court relationships. The Bulgarian star has often created headlines with his love interest but now seems to be settled with his girlfriend. A lot of it has to do with what he said in an ATP interview last year about embracing life as it comes and never taking comparisons from others to heart. Dimitrov’s maturity has impressed fans and it has also shown in his resurgence on the tennis court as well.

Grigor Dimitrov is dating supermodel Madelina Ghenea since the last couple of years. Madelina Ghenea is a supermodel from Romania. The 36-year-old is a famous influencer along with working as a supermodel.

The Romanian has even tried her hand at acting in the past and featured in movies like Dom Hemingway, All You Ever Wanted, and House of Gucci. However, the Romanian has found modeling to be her primary career.

In the past, Madelina Ghenea has dated the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Gerard Butler, and Michael Fassbender. However, the Romanian supermodel seems to have found her true love now in the form of tennis star Grigor Dimitrov.

The duo are often spotted together vacationing during off season. In July 2023, Dimitrov was spotted vacationing with girlfriend Ghenea in Italy. Madelina Ghenea was even spotted in Dimitrov’s box, cheering him on, in his match against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open in the same year. The duo have openly posted about their relationship on their social media and have received love from the fans.

Grigor Dimitrov has a history of dating stars

Many believe that in his younger days, Grigor Dimitrov was not only a waste of talent but also excessively proud, arrogant and cocky who did not have respect for the sport or his lovers.

It is rumored that Grigor Dimitrov has dated Serena Williams in the past. The duo were very close during the early stage of their career. In 2012, there were reports that the two tennis stars dated for a short period of time, before eventually breaking up. Since then, Dimitrov has dated a couple of very famous names.

After Williams, Dimitrov was involved in a romantic relationship with tennis star Maria Sharapova. The couple dated for for three years before eventually breaking up in 2015. Throughout their relationship, Dimitrov and Williams were open about their love towards each other. However, Sharapova decided to call their relationship an end as she wanted to focus more on her tennis.

After breaking up with Maria Sharapova, Dimitrov started dating famous singer Nicole Scherzinger. The Bulgarian star was dating someone from a non tennis background for the first time and this relationship lasted for four years. In 2019, Nicole Scherzinger confirmed their breakup with a post on Instagram. Now, Dimitrov is dating Madelina Ghenea and the couple look very happy together.