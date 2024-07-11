mobile app bar

Elena Rybakina Leaves Wimbledon Fans in Splits After Revealing Her Biggest Complaint Against Them: WATCH

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Elena Rybakina Leaves Wimbledon Fans in Splits After Revealing Her Biggest Complaint Against Them: WATCH

Jul 8, 2024; London,United Kingdom; Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during her match against Anna Kalinskaya (not shown) on day eight of The Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Elena Rybakina, the highest-ranked player remaining in the women’s singles draw, expressed her discomfort at being labeled as the favorite to win the Wimbledon 2024 title. During her on-court interview after reaching the semifinals, Rybakina candidly shared, “I don’t like the favorite’s tag.”

The 2022 Wimbledon champion’s candour left fans in splits at SW19, highlighting her genuine and down-to-earth nature. Rybakina believes that her aggressive mentality and big serves will do the trick for her on grass again, like it did 2 years ago.

Rybakina’s success at Wimbledon 2024 has heightened expectations as she has been dominating this year’s Wimbledon tournament and breezing through each round. 

Her W-L record in 2024 has been phenomenal. However, illnesses stopped her from playing in many tournaments, which also included the Berlin Ladies Open and Eastbourne International. These tournaments were important for her to adapt to grass before Wimbledon began.

But that did not stop her from showcasing her talent and skill at Wimbledon. She took down the former World no.1, Caroline Wozniacki in just under an hour in the third round and has now made her way onto the semifinals.

Apart from her skills on the court, it is her media management which is very impressive. So it was no surprise when fans took to social media and lauded her for one of the most iconic tennis press conferences of all-time earlier this year. Rybakina answered every question without giving away much, in order to avoid controversy.

Her intelligence, coupled with her modesty, makes her a favorite amongst many fans and mediapersons who appreciate her.

Elena Rybakina Opens Up on 2022 Wimbledon Championship Run

Rybakina’s charm came to the fore again in an interview with Tennis Channel. On being asked about the nerves she has during a Grand Slam as it progresses, the Kazakhstan star replied that she embraces them. Rybakina believes that it helps her play better tennis.

The World No.4 also revealed that in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, she was more nervous than she is this year. It is because she was not as experienced in playing on the surface or as many Grand Slam matches.

Rybakina also lightheartedly opened up on her sponsorship with Red Bull too, stating that outside of tennis, she loves adventure and rollercoasters are a huge favorite of hers. She also teased fans that they can expect her to do some ‘crazy stuff’.

Elena Rybakina now prepares for her semi-final match, where she will face a formidable opponent, Barbora Krejčíková. Her journey through the tournament has been impressive and fans are eagerly awaiting her next performance.

Regardless of the outcome, Rybakina’s humility and fun-loving nature will continue to win hearts both on and off the court.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these