Elena Rybakina Leaves Wimbledon Fans in Splits After Revealing Her Biggest Complaint Against Them: WATCH

Elena Rybakina, the highest-ranked player remaining in the women’s singles draw, expressed her discomfort at being labeled as the favorite to win the Wimbledon 2024 title. During her on-court interview after reaching the semifinals, Rybakina candidly shared, “I don’t like the favorite’s tag.”

The 2022 Wimbledon champion’s candour left fans in splits at SW19, highlighting her genuine and down-to-earth nature. Rybakina believes that her aggressive mentality and big serves will do the trick for her on grass again, like it did 2 years ago.

Elena Rybakina after beating Elina Svitolina to reach 2nd Wimbledon SF “People have been marking you down as the favorite. I know most players don’t like that label. How does it sit with you?” Elena: “I also don’t like it to be honest . I have an aggressive style of game. I… pic.twitter.com/nsNTGX2rdF — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 10, 2024

Rybakina’s success at Wimbledon 2024 has heightened expectations as she has been dominating this year’s Wimbledon tournament and breezing through each round.

Her W-L record in 2024 has been phenomenal. However, illnesses stopped her from playing in many tournaments, which also included the Berlin Ladies Open and Eastbourne International. These tournaments were important for her to adapt to grass before Wimbledon began.

But that did not stop her from showcasing her talent and skill at Wimbledon. She took down the former World no.1, Caroline Wozniacki in just under an hour in the third round and has now made her way onto the semifinals.

Apart from her skills on the court, it is her media management which is very impressive. So it was no surprise when fans took to social media and lauded her for one of the most iconic tennis press conferences of all-time earlier this year. Rybakina answered every question without giving away much, in order to avoid controversy.

Her intelligence, coupled with her modesty, makes her a favorite amongst many fans and mediapersons who appreciate her.

Elena Rybakina Opens Up on 2022 Wimbledon Championship Run

Rybakina’s charm came to the fore again in an interview with Tennis Channel. On being asked about the nerves she has during a Grand Slam as it progresses, the Kazakhstan star replied that she embraces them. Rybakina believes that it helps her play better tennis.

The World No.4 also revealed that in the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, she was more nervous than she is this year. It is because she was not as experienced in playing on the surface or as many Grand Slam matches.

Rybakina also lightheartedly opened up on her sponsorship with Red Bull too, stating that outside of tennis, she loves adventure and rollercoasters are a huge favorite of hers. She also teased fans that they can expect her to do some ‘crazy stuff’.

A little bit of nerves never hurt Elena The 2022 Wimbledon champ is through to the semis at SW19 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Y61l5ytW4w — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 10, 2024

Elena Rybakina now prepares for her semi-final match, where she will face a formidable opponent, Barbora Krejčíková. Her journey through the tournament has been impressive and fans are eagerly awaiting her next performance.

Regardless of the outcome, Rybakina’s humility and fun-loving nature will continue to win hearts both on and off the court.