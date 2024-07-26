Elena Rybakina’s Withdrawal From Olympics 2024 Likely to Benefit 3 Players the Most

Jul 8, 2024; London,United Kingdom; Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan during her match against Anna Kalinskaya (not shown) on day eight of The Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Merely a day ahead of the Olympics 2024 opening ceremony, Elena Rybakina declared that she will not be participating in the Paris Games. Her decision to pull out of the competition comes merely a few hours after the draws were decided and one that has disappointed tennis enthusiasts.

With Aryna Sabalenka, Marketa Vondrousova, and other top contenders not participating in the Olympics, Rybakina had a great opportunity to add a medal to Kazakhstan’s tally. She was also in terrific form on the clay court surface, having won the Stuttgart Open 2024, making the semifinals of the Madrid Open 2024, and the quarterfinals of the French Open 2024.

So Rybakina would have arguably been the greatest threat to Iga Swiatek’s quest for an Olympic gold medal. Swiatek is the ‘Queen of Clay’, having won the French Open at the same venue as many as 4 times so far. The World No.1 is now an overwhelming favorite in Rybakina’s absence.

Another player who could benefit a lot from the World No.4 not playing, is Coco Gauff. Gauff is as it is the world’s second best women’s player at the moment. But clay is a surface where she hasn’t really been as good as compared to hard.

With Rybakina out of the way now, a Gauff vs Swiatek final at Roland Garros is a huge possibility. That would ensure that the United States wins one medal from tennis.

The Wimbledon 2022 champion has been replaced by Daria Saville, the Australian player. Saville will look to use this opportunity to learn so much by rubbing shoulders with higher ranked players. So she is the third name who has gained from Kazakhstan’s loss.

Rybakina was the biggest name from Kazakhstan to participate at the Olympics altogether. Now that she is out, it is Alexander Bublik who will have to take charge and work hard for winning a medal.

Rybakina wins support from fans but Bublik will be under pressure

Rybakina blamed acute bronchitis as the reason for her withdrawal, as she went against her medical team’s advice to travel to Paris. Here is her press release:

Elena Rybakina says she’s been suffering from acute bronchitis after Wimbledon and has been unable to train properly: “It is hard for me to tell you this, but unfortunately, I will not be able to take part in the Olympics in Paris.

After the Wimbledon tournament, I fell ill with… pic.twitter.com/182PNoj828 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 25, 2024

Being riddled with many illnesses this season, Rybakina’s withdrawal had fans expressing their pity on social media. Numerous supporters cheered her on and motivated her to divert her focus to the US Open 2024 later in the final week of August.

As a fan of the WTA, this is terrible news. I’ll miss her big serve and free flowing groundies. — LiveTheZone (@LiveTheZone) July 25, 2024

Oh noooo!! She should now take a break, and fix these health issues first!! — Tennis Xtra (@TennisXtra) July 25, 2024

Speedy recovery — Malik RS @best (@rightway_7) July 25, 2024

World No 4 Elena Rybakina has unfortunately withdrawn from the @Olympics shortly after today’s draw was made. Hope she recovers soon and is back fit for the @usopen https://t.co/ykStMhx9DS — Pavvy G (@pavyg) July 25, 2024

Rybakina was also set to participate in the mixed doubles event alongside Alexander Bublik. However, they now get replaced by Argentina’s Podoroska-Gonzalez in the draw.

Her withdrawal also adds a lot more pressure on Bublik to win a medal for his nation. Unfortunately, a difficult draw awaits him – Taylor Fritz in the first round itself. Hence it is extremely likely that Kazakhstan will go yet another year without winning any medal in tennis.