ESPN Veteran Pam Shriver Calls Emma Navarro ‘Smart’ to Play in Hong Kong Open Amidst Heavy Criticism

Following a disappointing first-round loss in the Beijing Open 2024, Emma Navarro caused a stir in the tennis world by announcing her participation in a WTA 125-level tournament. Social media users criticized Navarro for participating in the Hong Kong event despite being a Top-10-ranked player. However, ESPN’s veteran analyst Pam Shriver has come to the youngster’s defense, praising the New York native’s “smart” decision.

Top-ranked players don’t often participate in 250-level or 125-level tournaments, making Navarro’s decision to play in Hong Kong quite surprising. But Shriver seemed to understand the reason behind this decision.

Since Navarro lost in the opening round of the China Open, the former Grand Slam finalist believes the 23-year-old made the “smart” call to participate in the 125 event rather than waiting two weeks to play another tournament.

“We thought about playing this challenger too if a first round loss in Beijing. These 1000s over two weeks can mean a long wait until next tournament. Playing the 125 is smart,” the pundit wrote.

Navarro will hope to redeem herself in the upcoming WTA 1000 event — the Wuhan Open, which begins on 7th October. Prior to that, she will participate in the inaugural 125 event against decent competition to regain confidence.

Navarro begins her campaign by facing Viktorija Golubic

The World No.8 will be the #1 seed in Hong Kong. Despite being the top seed, Navarro isn’t enjoying the privilege of receiving a bye in the first round. Instead, she will begin her campaign by facing Switzerland’s Viktorija Golubic.

Such 125-level tournaments don’t often receive enough attention. However, fans are salivating over a potential Navarro-Simona Halep battle in the quarterfinals. But the Romanian will have to get past Arina Rodionova and Anna Blinkova to make it to the last-eight stage. It might be a difficult task for the two-time Grand Slam champion, who is returning to the tour after more than two years.

“I’m excited to be making my return to action in Hong Kong. It has been a while since I stepped on the match court, but I’m feeling great so I’m really looking forward to getting back out there,” Halep said.

While fans will be delighted to see the former World No.1 make her return, Navarro will be the strong favorite to win the potential clash and also lift the trophy.