Ex-American Top 10 Player Trolls Roger Federer Over Big Promise Made to Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic

Sep 23, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Team Europe players, Roger Federer (SUI), Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB), show their support in the Laver Cup tennis match between Andy Murray (GBR) and Alex De Minaur (AUS) as Team World captain John McEnroe looks on. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since the release of his documentary ‘Federer: Twelve Final Days’, Roger Federer is a hot topic of discussion due to his many revelations it. In an interview with Italian publication Gazzetta too, Federer promised that he will always be there for his ex-rivals, namely Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic. The Swiss legend’s comment came on the back of how their relationship was portrayed in the documentary. Amidst this sweet confession, a former tennis player who played against Federer, tried to troll him on social media.

Mardy Fish, a former top 10 player from the United States, who is nowadays renowned for posting eye-grabbing opinions on social media, once again tried to be humorous with his post. Only this time, he did it at the cost of Federer’s kind message.

The Tennis Letter took an excerpt from Federer’s interview and shared it on X. It also shared a picture of Murray, Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic wearing black tuxedos with black bowties and white shirts, looking dapper as ever. The picture was taken in front of the Tower Bridge in London during the 2022 Laver Cup, which was Federer’s final tournament.

“I follow my rivals & friends with pleasure. I am interested in the results, I play and watch as much tennis as possible. We get along very well with Djokovic, Nadal and Murray. I will always be grateful for what they have done for me: if they need me I will always be there for them,” Federer told Gazzetta, (via The Tennis Letter) .

Mardy Fish then shared this tweet with the following caption –

What about me? Will he be there for me? https://t.co/rQqXyeKq39 — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) June 20, 2024

Mardy Fish has a good sense of humor and fans spotted his good-natured sarcasm behind this post too. Many of them were left in splits and recalled the popular song from the 90s sitcom, Friends which had a line that went – ‘I’ll be there for you!’

But Fish has always had this strange love-hate relationship with Federer, which is why maybe his humor did not come from the right place entirely.

The year was 2003 and a young Mardy Fish was very cocky about his chances against the man who would go to win the men’s singles title a record 8 times at the Wimbledon Championships, Roger Federer. Fish apparently told his friend on phone that he was lucky to have found a ‘weaker’ opponent in Federer ahead of his 3rd round match. However, Roger Federer made Mardy Fish eat his words by winning 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 enroute to his first-ever Grand Slam title win.