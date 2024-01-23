Viral Daniil Medvedev Australian Open 2024 Interview Makes Ex-Novak Djokovic Critic Takes Subtle Dig at Alexander Zverev

Retired WTA pro Rennae Stubbs, a Novak Djokovic critic-turned-supporter, praised Daniil Medvedev after his exquisite post-match interview at the 2024 Australian Open. She said it is impossible to dislike the Russian, which can be construed as a veiled dig at Alexander Zverev and his episode on Netflix’s Break Point.

Medvedev beat Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1 in the fourth round to advance to the quarter-finals in Melbourne. After the match, he did an in-depth analysis of his serve return position during the on-court interview with Jim Courier. He is known to stand a long way behind the baseline when facing powerful servers, a technique that has worked really well for him. The World No.3’s interview masterclass went viral, and fans and pundits alike received it very positively.

Stubbs was one of the many who admired this segment of the broadcast. The former doubles No.1, now also a successful podcaster, called Medvedev ‘awesome’. She joked there must be something wrong with people who do not like him.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) agreed with her, showering Medvedev with more praise.

The outpour of love and positivity for Medvedev comes amidst a controversy over his poor portrayal in Netflix’s Break Point. He has been positioned as the ‘villain’ against Zverev’s ‘hero’ in an episode dedicated entirely to the latter. It also fails to touch upon his domestic abuse allegations. A fan brought this up too.

Stubbs’ comment in support of Medvedev comes just days after the contentious episode. Netflix’s alleged attempt to portray the 2021 US Open negatively has massively backfired. Zverev is also seen rooting against Medvedev in the show, for which he has been criticised and mocked. Stubbs’ tweet could be a part of this continued outcry against the German.

Potential SF with Alexander Zverev looms as Daniil Medvedev finds support from tennis community

The fourth-round win over Nuno Borges saw Daniil Medvedev progress to the quarter-finals of the 2024 Australian Open. He will face Hubert Hurkacz in the battle for a semi-final spot. Zverev, meanwhile, survived a scare against Cameron Norrie after a five-setter. He will meet Carlos Alcaraz in the quarters. If Medvedev and Zverev win their respective matches, they could square off in virtually a grudge semi-final clash.

With the duo being top 10 regulars, they are frequent sights in the business ends of tournaments. Hence, they have faced off 18 times, with Medvedev leading 11-7. Six of these clashes happened in 2023, including the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters Round of 16. Break Point covered this match as the Russian emerged victorious. However, the Netflix show displayed him as the antagonist, taking frequent breaks and arguing with officials. The docuseries also showed Zverev feeling happy after Medvedev went out of the 2023 French Open in the first round.

Regardless of Netflix’s portrayal, Medvedev has found much adoration from the tennis fraternity. Stubbs has spoken positively of him during the 2024 Australian Open campaign (via Sportskeeda). Discussing his epic second-round match against Emil Ruusuvuori that went on until 3:40 a.m., she said Medvedev was very relaxed despite the late finish but expressed concern for him.