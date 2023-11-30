Jannik Sinner Sets Massive Men’s Tennis Record Featuring $8,000,000+ Prize Money in 2023, Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune in Line to Break it

Jannik Sinner wrapped up a memorable 2023 season with the Davis Cup title. In addition to the winnings from the team tournament and his other titles, he raked over $8 million in winnings. This is the highest prize money a 22-year-old has earned in a single season. However, the Italian may not hold the record for a long time, with Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune looming.

Advertisement

Sinner won his first ATP 1000 title in 2023, while also having added another two ATP 500 titles to his name. He achieved a career-high rank of World No.4 and finished as runner-up in the ATP Finals. He had the best season of his young career, and his on-court earnings are a testament.

Sinner made $8,298,379 in this campaign at the age of 22. It is uncommon to see young players earn such sizeable amounts in a single year, especially without a Grand Slam. The biggest chunk came from his second-place finish at the ATP Finals, where he bagged $2,600,500. His ATP 1000 win in Canada fetched him over $1.26 million.

Advertisement

Legends like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Sinner’s peers like Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev did not earn such an amount at the age of 22. The Davis Cup champion eclipsed these names and even Novak Djokovic for that matter. None of them took home as much prize money when they were 22 as Jannik Sinner has this year.

However, Jannik Sinner might not own this record for long. Alcaraz has been earning massive paychecks for the past couple of years and is only 20. This year itself, the Spaniard made $10,753,431, over $2 million more than Sinner. Hence, he emerges as an obvious candidate to overtake the latter when he turns 22.

Rune is another player who could potentially challenge the Italian’s record of making the most money in a calendar year as a 22-year-old. The Dane, 20, earned a comparatively smaller purse in 2023, collecting $4,141,419. However, he too, can become an elite player and break the bank in a couple of years.

Where Jannik Sinner stands compared to Carlos Alcaraz in prize money

After a $8 million+ season in 2023, Jannik Sinner boosted his career prize money count to $14,936,562. This, though, pales in comparison to what Carlos Alcaraz has made despite being two years junior. Bagging over $10 million in 2023, the Spaniard has minted $22,583,074 in total so far in his career. He made $7.62 million last year, a massive jump from $1.6 million in 2021.

The trend in Alcaraz’s prize money is evident, increasing every year. Hence, there is no reason he will not be able to usurp Sinner two years later to become the 22-year-old with the highest prize money in a single season. His net worth, too, has accordingly risen over the years. He is currently worth an approximate $17 million.

Advertisement

Sinner, meanwhile, has a net worth of about $10-$15 million. Before this bumper season, he pocketed $2.8 million in 2022. His sharp rise in form and results helped him make over $8,000,000 this year, the most any 22-year-old has earned in calendar year. This is despite never progressing beyond the semi-final of a Grand Slam. However, he has a strong chance to change that at the 2024 Australian Open. If he keeps his form up, he could join the exclusive club of players who won a Majors before or at the age of 22. Not to forget, a title triumph comes with a huge prize money paycheck.