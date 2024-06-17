Ex-World No.1 Reveals Biggest Challenge Ahead for Alex de Minaur After Bagging Career-High No.7 Ranking

After being World No.11 for some time now, Australian tennis sensation Alex de Minaur is back into the top 10 of the ATP rankings. The 25-year-old is one of the hot topics of tennis at present because of reaching his career-best ranking of No.7. After de Minaur won his second ATP title of 2024 in the Netherlands, Brett Connors and his dad Jimmy Connors talked about the same in the latest episode of their podcast, Advantage Connors.

Jimmy Connors, the American tennis legend who has had a taste of being World No.1 in men’s singles, lauded Alex de Minaur, But Connors has predicted that it is only going to get harder for the Australian star to go further up in the rankings, which could be his biggest challenge in the second half of the 2024 season.

Alex de Minaur won the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships, the ATP 250 event. de Minaur defeated the United States’ Sebastian Korda, 6-2, 6-4 in the final. When Brett Connors brought him up in the discussion, this is what Jimmy Connors had to say.

“To jump into the Top 10, that’s no easy task. Now, moving his way up from no. 7 to no. 5 to no. 3, that’s gonna be a little bit of a tougher task. But he’s gonna have to continue working and grinding in the same way that he is right now to make that next step.”

Connors concluded by congratulating the Aussie and wished him the best for Wimbledon. The 1982 Wimbledon champion believes that it would be interesting to see how the youngster would fare in a Grand Slam, which would spread across 2 weeks in a row and where he would have to win 7 best of 5 matches in a row to win the title.

Brett, too agreed with his legendary father, by talking about how de Minaur’s 33-11 record involved losses against mostly top 10 players itself such as Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic. The point being that Alex de Minaur is not playing badly by any measure since suffering an upset reduces the confidence of any player. Having made it recently to the French Open quarterfinals, the Australian No.1 is consistently improving.

Interestingly enough, de Minaur’s girlfriend and fellow WTA player Katie Boulter also won a title, the Nottingham Open, alongside Alex de Minaur’s Rosmalen Grass Court Championships win. A few months back too, de Minaur and Boulter had won their respective ATP and WTA titles within a gap of a few hours. While he won the Acapulco Open, she won the San Diego Open then. This ‘twinning’ is also why de Minaur’s win is being discussed a lot in the tennis world.

The Rise and Rise of Alex de Minaur

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zverev are amongst the top players in the world from the younger lot of players. Whereas Novak Djokovic still occupies a spot in the Top 3, and Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are at No. 5 & 6 respectively. Alex de Minaur is truly knocking on the doors of the Top 5 ATP rankings and might breach it in the coming months.

With age by his side, de Minaur will only find Sinner, Alcaraz, and Holger Rune as his toughest competitors. While the Americans Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe might also pose a threat, de Minaur can take them down in big matches.

Alex de Minaur has already defeated some of the big names in tennis – Daniil Medvedev in the French Open 2024 fourth round (4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-3), Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Mexican Open quarterfinals, (1-6, 6-3, 6-3), Casper Ruud in the Mexican Open final (6-4, 6-4) and Andrey Rublev in the ATP Rotterdam quarterfinals, (7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-3), etc.

All de Minaur needs to do now, is to have better control of his temperament in important moments of a match. And 8-time Grand Slam winner Jimmy Connors too agrees with this point.