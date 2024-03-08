Fabian Marozsan vs Nicolas Jarry Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming of Indian Wells 2024 Clash: Jarry Holds Slight Edge

Hungarian tennis player Fabian Marozsan will play against Chilean tennis star Nicolas Jarry in the second round of the 2024 Indian Wells. The Fabian Marozsan vs Nicolas Jarry clash will take place on the outdoor hard courts of Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Marozsan just defeated ‘Lucky Loser’ Jurji Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the tournament to reach here. Jarry will be starting directly from the second round for being inside the Top 32 seeds i.e. 24th seed. Both these players have a point to prove as they are both coming on the back of average performances in their respective former ATP Tours.

Jarry lost to Corentin Moutet 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (3-7) in the quarterfinals of the Chile Open, whereas Marozsan lost 3-6, 6-4, 1-6 to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 32 of Dubai Tennis Championships.

The SportsRush’s Fabian Marozsan vs Nicolas Jarry prediction is in favor of Jarry to win this match in three sets, owing to better ranking and better performances in the past.

What is the Fabian Marozsan vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head?

The head-to-head between Nicolas Jarry and Fabian Marozsan is 0-0. They have never faced each other in any main draw of an ATP Tournament to date.

Where to watch Fabian Marozsan vs Nicolas Jarry live?

The Fabian Marozsan vs Nicolas Jarry match will be streaming live on the Tennis Channel in the US not before 4.40 PM ET on Friday. In the UK, it will be live on Sky Sports. Since the official timing of the match isn’t out yet, it will be hard to guess the correct time the match will air everywhere around the world.

What is Fabian Marozsan’s ranking?

As per the ATP world rankings, Fabian Marozsan’s ranking is 58th as of March 2024.

What is Nicolas Jarry’s ranking?

Nicolas Jarry’s ranking is 24th as per the ATP world rankings as of March 2024. He is appropriately seeded 24th in the Indian Wells 2024 tournament too.

What is the weather like at Indian Wells on Friday evening?

The weather in Indian Wells, California is moderate enough. The temperature ranges from 23-28 degrees Celsius from evening to night. It actually rises as the night grows. The wind speed is 23 km/h, and the humidity is 14% with zero precipitation. It should be a good match between the two players.