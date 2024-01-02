Fan Makes Bizarre Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer Comparison to Einstein & Martin Luther King; Novak Djokovic Fans Clap Back With Nikola Tesla Parallel

The debate between fans of the Big 3 never dies down, often taking weird turns. In one such bizarre take, a fan on X (formerly Twitter) compared Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to the likes of Albert Einstein, Martin Luther King, and Isaac Newton. Supporters of Novak Djokovic responded by drawing parallels between him and unheralded genius Nikola Tesla.

Advertisement

A self-proclaimed Jannik Sinner fan account on X said Djokovic would not be on Federer or Nadal’s level even if the current World No.1 ends up with 50 Grand Slams. The user said the latter two are like the great figures in history who transcended their fields and became global figures. The person further claimed there would never be such historical people ever again.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sinnerprop/status/1741830705405964494?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Understandably, while Fedal fans agreed, followers of Djokovic hit back. They compared the Serb to Tesla, a scientist who went unrecognised despite his great genius. Interestingly, the inventor was also ethnically Serbian, taking up American citizenship later in his life.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HesNoDjoke/status/1741929256492425514?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Neno___None/status/1741878657017147891?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cavale01/status/1741919180482367730?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

More fans mocked the original poster for the bizarre comparison of Federer and Nadal to Einstein, MLK Jr. etc.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BarryAruba/status/1741924567839383695?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/marramirem5/status/1741925259584958584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/boyhairdresser/status/1741873977797034079?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mbali_Djokofan/status/1742002996949524857?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NuKidinRiotTown/status/1741992486099157460?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Belthazar13/status/1741904778542612764?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Novak Djokovic is a staunch admirer of Nikola Tesla

Novak Djokovic has long admired Nikola Tesla and reportedly had even named his dog after the scientist. In 2015, he took to X to commemorate Tesla’s birth anniversary. He also visited the Tesla Science Centre in Long Island after his 2019 US Open campaign, penning a long caption in honour of the brilliant mind in an Instagram post.

During an Instagram live in 2020, Djokovic professed his admiration for Tesla (via Essentially Sports). He credited the pioneer of AC current for every piece of wireless technology we have today.

“One of the people that I admire a lot in my life and I feel that even though I have not lived in his era that has left a huge legacy for all of us; his name is Nikola Tesla, obviously.”

Djokovic also disclosed one of Tesla’s quotes that he lives by.

“One of his quotes, actually, that stick with me always is that “One must be sane to think clearly. But one can think deeply and be quite insane.””

Hailing from the same country, Tesla and Djokovic have often been compared. While the scientist did not garner a lot of attention during his living years, Djokovic has found more widespread acceptance as the GOAT of tennis, especially after his 24th Grand Slam win.