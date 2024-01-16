Fans Declare Andre Agassi As The Perfect Husband, Father and Fitness Icon Post Retirement All Courtesy One Viral Instagram Post

Sep 5, 2018; New York, NY, USA; International Tennis Hall of Famer and former US Open champion Andre Agassi acknowledges the crowd during a changeover in the match between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Kei Nishikori of Japan (both not pictured) in a quarter-final match on day ten of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Agassi has been making headlines at the Australian Open 2024. The American superstar has been the talk of the tennis world just by his sheer presence in Melbourne. The former world number 1 was invited to be a part of the trophy launching ceremony and decided to post about it on his social media.

Advertisement

The fans are in awe of the American after his latest posts from Down Under. Agassi posted a picture of him kissing the poster of his wife, Steffi Graff at the Australian Open. The American captioned it as “Talk to me !!”, with a heart emoji. The Australian Open has a wall celebrating their previous winners and Graff is a part of it. The former American women’s tennis star won the tournament in 1988, 1989, 1990 and 1994.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2DhqH0yA_R/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

This picture and caption from Andre Agassi has won the hearts of the tennis fans. The tennis community on Instagram has hailed Agassi as a great husband and a father. One comment mentioned that Agassi is a great person as well as a great champion. While other comment loved the way Agassi celebrated his wife’s success.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff have been a power couple in tennis. Agassi and Graff got married in 2001 and have enjoyed an incredible life together. The duo have been successful in their respectful careers and are now married together with kids. Agassi and Graff have two kids, their son, Jaden Gil Agassi and a daughter, Jaz Elle Agassi. Even though none of their children play tennis, Jaden is currently excelling in Baseball after signing with the University of Southern California.

Andre Agassi enjoying his time in Australia

Andre Agassi has been enjoying his time at the Australian Open. Although, the American legend is not competing at the Grand Slam any more, he is seen making the headlines due to his presence. The American was in attendance to watch Djokovic win the first round match. The Serbian exchanged a little banter with Agassi during his on-court interview and even the American reciprocated with a smile.

Not only that, Agassi even met the world number 2, Carlos Alcaraz. Agassi was seen talking with the Spaniard while looking at the wall of champions. The American was hinting to Alcaraz that he wants to see the Spaniards name among the champions soon. These wise words by the American will motivate Alcaraz to work harder towards his maiden Australian Open title.