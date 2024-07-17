mobile app bar

Fans Troll USTA For Having Sebastian Korda As the Biggest Name in Davis Cup 2024 Team

Rishika Singh
Published

Aug 8, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Sebastian Korda (USA) reacts after winning a point against Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) (not pictured) in second round play at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The announcement of the USA Davis Cup team for 2024 has left fans in shock, with notable absences of top players like Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, and Frances Tiafoe. Instead of representing their country, these prominent names have chosen to play for Team World at the Laver Cup, leaving Sebastian Korda as the biggest name on the Davis Cup roster. 

This decision has sparked a wave of criticism and concern among tennis enthusiasts who are lamenting the apparent downfall of the once-dominant USA Davis Cup team. Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, and Frances Tiafoe have all opted to participate in the Laver Cup, a decision that has significantly weakened the team.

Fans and analysts have been vocal about their disappointment on social media, questioning the priorities and commitment of these players towards national representation.

The absence of these players, who have consistently performed well on the ATP tour, has left a gaping hole in the team’s lineup, making them appear less competitive on the international stage.

With the big names absent, the spotlight falls on Sebastian Korda, who is now the top player on the team. While Korda has shown promise and potential, fans are skeptical about his ability to lead the team to victory. Other members of the team, including Brandon Nakashima, Austin Krajicek, Rajeev Ram, and Marcos Giron, have had respectable careers but lack the star power and consistent high-level performance of their more famous compatriots.

Sebastian Korda has made significant strides in his career, with notable victories and a rising ATP ranking. However, the pressure on him to deliver in the absence of Fritz, Paul, Shelton, and Tiafoe is immense. 

Last Year’s Davis Cup Performance

The USA Davis Cup team’s performance last year was commendable, with a strong showing in the group stages and a deep run in the tournament. The team, led by Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe, showcased resilience and skill, making it to the final rounds.

However, the current lineup’s lack of top-tier talent has fans worried about their chances of replicating or improving on last year’s success. The USA Davis Cup team’s 2024 roster, headlined by Sebastian Korda, has been met with skepticism and concern from fans and analysts alike. 

As the tournament approaches, the pressure on Korda and his teammates to perform will be immense, and only time will tell if they can defy the odds and deliver a strong performance.

