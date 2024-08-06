Sebastian Korda Reveals How Novak Djokovic Unknowingly Played a Vital Role in Making Him a Tennis Player

Novak Djokovic entered the GOAT debate during the latter half of the 2010s. By this time, the Serb had already racked up a pretty impressive resume and directly influenced youngsters to pursue tennis. Interestingly, Djoko had a vital role in motivating Sebastian Korda to become a professional tennis player even before he was regarded as an all-time great.

Korda shed light on the reasons for him to begin playing tennis. Apart from the impact that his parents had, the American was only 9 years old when he was amazed by Radek Stepanek’s fourth-round clash against Novak Djokovic at the US Open 2009.

Novak won this encounter 6-1, 6-3, 6-3. After witnessing this contest at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Korda decided to ditch ice hockey and switch to tennis.

“My dad coached Radek Stepanek. Almost every summer we would go with him to the US Open. That’s honestly the reason why I started playing tennis. I went to the US Open in 2009. I was playing ice hockey as well. My parents really said, You kind of have to decide what you really want to do because it’s just getting too much.

Yeah, I fell in love with tennis at the US Open. Radek played Djokovic, Arthur Ashe, at like 10:00 at night. Crazy atmosphere. Went home and decided that was the sport I wanted to do,” Korda recollected.

Sebastian Korda spoke in his @mubadalacitidc final presser about how his father helped him get here Said that when Radek Stepanek played Novak Djokovic at the 2009 U.S. Open (Petr coaching Radek), he came home that night & decided he wanted to pursue professional tennis.

It seems incredible that 15 years later, Sebastian Korda won his first ATP 500 title in the same week that Nole won the Olympic gold medal and completed the Golden Slam.

Sebastian Korda wins the Washington Open 2024

Sebastian Korda was one of the American stars to forego his participation at the 2024 Paris Games to prepare for the upcoming US Open series. This decision was first criticized by many pundits and enthusiasts. However, Korda justified himself by clinching the second title of his career.

The 24-year-old had one of his biggest wins, lifting the ATP 500 trophy over the weekend. The Florida native had to get past the likes of Cristian Garin, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jordan Thompson, Frances Tiafoe, and Flavio Cobolli to replicate the same success that his father witnessed in 1992.

Entering the Canadian Open, Korda will have a lot of confidence. Following a first-round win over Vasek Pospisil, Sebi will fancy his chances in a probable exciting all-American second-round duel against Taylor Fritz.