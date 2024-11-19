Sebastian Korda Pays Another Top Tribute to Rafael Nadal After 4 Years of Naming His Cat After Him

Rafael Nadal has a legion of supporters around the world and such is his aura, that even his opponents have been in awe of him. One youngster who looks upto him as an icon and inspiration is Sebastian Korda of the United States. The brother of golfer Nelly Korda, Sebastian has paid tribute to the Spaniard ahead of his retirement at the Davis Cup 2024.

The World No.23 took to Instagram and upgraded his profile picture. The picture is Nadal’s ‘Raging Bull’ logo which is very famous amongst the Nike merchandise he has worn and endorsed over more than 20 years now.

Sebi Korda updated his insta profile picture to honour Rafael Nadal. . pic.twitter.com/9UCHlG4ZrV — S. Gracias Rafa (@write2Swag) November 18, 2024

The Spaniard’s ‘bull-like’ mentality on court in terms of putting in the hard yards and playing each point on its merit with full muscular strength on display, is something many youngsters like Carlos Alcaraz and Korda are trying to emulate.

In fact, such is Korda’s admiration for Nadal that the American even named his cat after his nickname ‘Rafa’. He had revealed the same before they played each other for the first time at the French Open 2020 tournament.

Here’s Sebastian Korda with his cat, which is named after his next opponent, Rafael Nadal. #RG20 pic.twitter.com/0Uz8YPUgRU — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) October 2, 2020

Korda has a lot of history with Nadal, despite being nearly 12 years his junior. It is something Nadal graciously made fun of, after their Roland Garros clash.

Nadal and Korda had kind words for each other and bantered in 2020

Although Nadal eventually won 6-1, 6-1, 6-2, Korda was happy with his level of tennis that day. He was also full of praise for the Spaniard, claiming that one of his running forehands on the baseline was ‘awesome’ since he did not expect him from hit from that position or angle during their rally.

Sebastian Korda: “[Rafael Nadal] almost hit an around-the-net forehand and I was kind of begging for it to go in because that would have been the coolest thing ever. And then he hit a running forehand winner on me at the lines. I just said to myself, ‘This is awesome.’” #RG20 pic.twitter.com/xrlmhC5G5O — Max Gao (@MaxJGao) October 4, 2020

Nadal was made aware by journalists about Korda’s words for him. He had a tongue-in-cheek response for the American by saying that if he has watched him on TV for so many years, it reminded him of his age, which was 34 at the time. But Nadal had words of encouragement for Korda, claiming that he has a bright future and has a very powerful game.

Rafael Nadal happy to know he is Korda’s idol. pic.twitter.com/TBwewwy0zr — José Morgado (@josemorgado) October 2, 2020

Interestingly, back in 2016, Nadal had reportedly recommended his Swiss watch sponsors, Richard Mille to take Korda on board. At the time, Korda wasn’t that well known as he is today. However, the World No.23 was helped also by the fact that Nelly Korda was already endorsing the brand.

So that is another connect Nadal and Korda have. It would be interesting to see if the American lands up at the Davis Cup 2024 in Malaga to be there for Nadal’s retirement.