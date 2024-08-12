Sebastian Korda Credits Early Wimbledon Exit for Resurgence in North American Swing 

Sebastian Korda is on a roll. After clinching the title at the Washington Open, Korda has backed it up with a strong quarterfinal appearance in Montreal, proving that his recent success is no fluke.

In an interview with Tennis Channel, Korda opened up about his journey, including how he bounced back from a tough Wimbledon exit and made the most of his time off.

Reflecting on his Wimbledon experience and the four weeks that followed, Korda said,

“In a way it was a pretty positive thing, I could practice a ton. I used those four weeks to just train really well with my dad, put in a lot of work.”

When asked about how he feels about his phenomenal win at the D.C Open he said,

“One of my goals was to win that [D.C Open] tournament. I used to go there as a kid with my dad and watch him coach Radic Stephanic who won the tournament too.”

The D.C. Open is a very special tournament for Korda, holding a personal value for him. Seeing his Dad up there helping Radic to win the tournament in 2011, it naturally became his goal to do the same. The period off after Wimbledon gave him time to train for the upcoming US Open, where we hope to see him shine again.

The absence from the Olympics was a significant part of that time, but Korda saw it as an opportunity to regroup and focus on his game without the weight of expectations dragging him down.

Korda vs. Zverev: A Step Towards the Semis?

Sebastian Korda’s next big challenge came in the form of fellow American Taylor Fritz at the Canadian Open. Their match was a tight affair, but Korda managed to pull through, showcasing the kind of form that could very well take him past his next opponent, Alexander Zverev, on Sunday.

Korda’s win against Fritz not only boosted his confidence but also provided a clear indicator that he was ready to take on Zverev. Zverev, of course, is a tough competitor with a powerful game, but Korda’s recent performances suggest he has what it takes to make it to the semifinals.

Sebastian has been proving to us that he has overcome all his injuries and challenges, with his recent performances he managed to climb up the ranks and reach the top 10 rankings too.

A discussion posted by the Tennis Channel on X talks about the major upgrade seen in his game.

After winning DC last week, Sebastian Korda is gaining momentum. #TCLive pic.twitter.com/zIniYlUAjh — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 11, 2024

This will be their first head-to-head showdown. It’s going to be a thrilling encounter, and fans will be eagerly watching to see if Korda can continue his impressive run.

For those looking to catch the action, the match will be streamed live on Tennis Channel with coverage starting at 12 PM for U.S. audiences. Don’t miss what could be another big step in Korda’s breakout season!