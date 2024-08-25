“Fedal, Murray, Zverev Never Did This”: Novak Djokovic Receives Mixed Reactions For Donning Olympic Gold Medal At US Open 2024

Novak Djokovic of Serbia argues with the chair umpire against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in the men’s singles final in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Regarding his victory in Paris as the “greatest achievement” of his career, Novak Djokovic has spared little words to signify the importance of the 2024 Olympic gold medal in his distinguished career. The Serb even decided to show off the gold medal, wearing it at the US Open 2024.

Festivities kickstarted at the US Open 2024 ahead of the beginning of the main draw. Recently, the Dude Perfect squad was present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, indulging in some fun activities with ATP and WTA stars. During this session, Djokovic entered the arena, proudly donning the gold medal that he won at the Paris Games three weeks ago.

Novak Djokovic walks on court with his Olympic gold medal! pic.twitter.com/HZi6DuRQgq — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2024

As expected, the clip of the same blew up on social media, accumulating hundreds of thousands of views within hours of posting and drawing mixed reactions from tennis enthusiasts.

A large group of fans found this to be cringe. A user pointed out that neither of the players – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Alexander Zverev – who previously won the gold medal at the Olympics, pulled off a stunt like this. Unfortunately, the 24-time Grand Slam winner even got called nasty names.

What an attention seeking Fedal, Murray & Zverev never did this when they won gold https://t.co/uvhEgWflsJ — Fednanen (@fednanen) August 24, 2024

This is not the flex he thought it was What an arrogant thing to do and he wonders why people cannot stand him. You don’t see any other Olympian bringing their medal to other games/meets. This man constantly wants praise and attention, its pretty pathetic — ashlee (@alwaysnike21) August 24, 2024

A douchy thing to do imo — natasha p • new york (@natashapnewyork) August 24, 2024

There was also a set of fans who seemed to appreciate Nole’s action. Considering that the Serb “completed tennis”, there were many who stood up in his defense.

The guy who completed tennis pic.twitter.com/mkkQqaOoqL — THE JOKER(S) (@SerbsInSports) August 24, 2024

It’s just amazing what the gold medal means to Djokovic — Cross Asset Chartbook (@CrossAssetChart) August 24, 2024

Supporters of the 37-year-old hope that he can silence his detractors yet again by winning the US Open 2024.

Djokovic is aiming to win a 25th Grand Slam title

After the Olympic win, there has been a narrative that there isn’t enough motivation for Djokovic to win more silverware. During a press conference, the World No.2 made it crystal clear that he was aiming to be an active member of the ATP Tour. Further, he disclosed his plans to continuously add more Grand Slam titles to his stacked trophy cabinet.

“People would ask me, now that you have basically won everything with the gold medal, what else is there to win? I still feel the drive. I still have the competitive spirit. I still want to make more history and enjoy myself on the Tour.”

“I still hope to inspire many young people to watch tennis, play tennis. Those are some of the reasons why I still keep on going. Grand Slams are the pillars of our sport. They are the most important historical tennis events that we have,” Djoko said.

Having received a favorable draw, potentially playing his first top 20 seed opponent in the fourth round, Djokovic has a great chance to replicate Andy Murray from 2012, following the Olympic gold medal win with a title victory at the US Open.