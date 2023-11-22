Felix Auger-Aliassime Misses Out on Matching Massive Rafael Nadal Davis Cup Feat, Will Toni Nadal Face the Heat Again?

Felix Auger-Aliassime could not make it to Canada’s Davis Cup Final 8 on Tuesday. He was key to their hopes as the defending champions took on Finland in the quarter-finals. Coached by Toni Nadal, he was gunning for a second consecutive Davis Cup title. Only a handful of players have won the team tournament on the trot in the Open Era, one of them being Toni’s nephew, Rafael Nadal.

Canada faced Finland, the lowest-ranked team in the remaining field and yet fell short. Besides Felix Auger-Aliassime, they missed former World No.15 Denis Shapovalov badly due to a knee injury. So a lot depended on Vasek Pospisil and Milos Raonic. Unfortunately for Canada and their fans, they fell short and crashed out of the tournament despite being defending champions.

It ended a rather dull season for Felix Auger-Aliassime. He has been working with Toni Nadal since April 2021. He achieved his career-high World No.6 rank under the Spaniard. His best results at a Grand Slam and ATP Masters also came after onboarding Toni. He made it to the 2021 US Open semifinals and the 2022 Paris Masters semifinals as well. While his ranking has fallen to World No.29 because of injury and form issues, Auger-Aliassime was aiming for a second Davis Cup on the trot.

Had he been 100 percent fit, Felix Auger-Aliassime might have powered Canada into the semifinals. And should they have gone the distance again, he would have been the second of Toni Nadal’s protege’s to do so. So the question is – Are Toni Nadal’s strict training methods perhaps too much for Felix Auger-Aliassime to cope up with? Fans have a question too – Is Toni Nadal giving Felix Augur-Aliassime enough attention considering he is his head coach? Or is it just that Rafael Nadal was too mentally strong and athletic enough to train extremely hard and bounce back from injuries besides being super skilled?

Rafael Nadal won the 2008 and 20o9 editions. He did not play the first round in 2008 but won his singles tie in the quarter-final against Germany. He played a bigger role in the semis against the USA, winning both of singles fixtures. Nadal did not feature in the final but it did not stop Spain from lifting the trophy.

In 2009, Nadal played and won twice in the first round clash against Serbia, including a blockbuster against Novak Djokovic. He then directly featured in the final against Czech Republic. He won both this matches as Spain secured the title again.

Felix Auger-Aliassime net worth and prize money

Felix Auger-Aliassime played an integral role in Canada’s Davis Cup win last year. After the country’s maiden triumph in the team event, he said it symbolises their growth in tennis and hoped to repeat the feat (via CBC). Roger Federer picked him as a key player ahead of the 2023 Laver Cup, and true to the prediction, he played well.

Auger-Aliassime’s season started on a good note. He made it to the fourth round at the Australian Open and the quarter-finals at the Indian Wells Masters, the first ATP 1000 of the year. However, it was all downwards then on largely due to a spat of multiple injuries. He exited all Grand Slams in the first round and met with a similar fate in the Masters events. However, he successfully defended his Swiss Indoors title, the ATP 500 competition being his only trophy of the season.

This meant he earned only $1,637,948 as prize money this year for a total $11,938,111. He has an approximate net worth of $5 million. He will want to end an otherwise disappointing season on a good note with a good Davis Cup campaign.