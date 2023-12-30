"For Two Years After the US Open...": Emma Raducanu Reveals Weight of Expectations Following Her Grand Slam Win a Thing of the Past

Mar 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, US; Emma Raducanu (GBR) hits a forehand against Bianca Andreescu (CAN) (not pictured) on day three of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Emma Raducanu will return to action after nearly 10 months at the ASB Classic in Auckland. In a press conference ahead of the WTA 250 event, the Brit revealed she is feeling much better about herself and is not carrying any burden of expectations. She also expressed her happiness with being able to play tennis free of injuries.

Winning the 2021 US Open as a 19-year-old qualifier made Raducanu famous almost overnight. However, her injury troubles soon hampered her growth. She spent much of late 2022 and most of 2023 on the sidelines, playing only ten matches this year. She last featured in the Stuttgart Open in April 2023 and later underwent surgery on both her wrists.

Ranked World No.298, Raducanu received a wildcard for the Auckland Classic, which begins January 1. Ahead of the tournament, she was excited to get back on the court after a long break. Speaking in a press conference, she admitted she felt the pressure of expectations after her 2021 US Open win. However, the 21-year-old claimed she feels ‘lighter’ and is not carrying any burden.

“Yeah, I feel reborn in a way. I feel fresh, I feel ready, I feel happy and I feel excited. Overall, I’m feeling positive and lighter. I think that for two years after the US Open, I felt maybe a bit more weight on my shoulders, but now I feel completely fresh.”

Raducanu conveyed her delight at being fit again, saying she appreciates being able to do things without help. The injuries and subsequent surgeries evidently took a physical and mental toll on her. and she was happy to leave it behind.

“It’s nice not to have three casts on you. So just moving around and showering, (doing) everything you really appreciate, being able to do your own hair, stuff like that. I’m just happy to be back playing.”

2024 ASB Classic, Auckland; Who could Emma Raducanu face upon her return?

Emma Raducanu will be joined by a host of elite WTA players at the ASB Classic in Auckland. With the likes of Coco Gauff, Elina Svitolina, Caroline Wozniacki, and Amanda Anisimova in the fray, it is not going to be an easy return for the British youngster. The tournament begins on January 1 and concludes on January 7.

A cumulative prize purse of $267,082 is up for grabs, with the winner taking home $35,250. A first-round exit would see a player earn $2,890.

With such a competitive field, Raducanu can call herself lucky to be drawn against a qualifier for the first round. However, she is in for a tough opponent if she makes it to the second round. She will face the winner of the blockbuster clash between Wozniacki and Svitolina. Anisimova and seeded players Marie Bouzkova and Lesia Tsurenko are also in the 2021 US Open winner’s half of the draw.

If Raducanu finds her groove and advances deep, she could run into defending champion and reigning US Open winner Gauff. While it will not be a cakewalk for her, she could do well if she does not burden herself with pressure. Additionally, with names like Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka returning after much longer breaks, the attention will be on them. Raducanu could flourish without the limelight and the weight of expectations upon her.